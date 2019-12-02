Cyber Monday might signal the end of a load of recent deal days, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still bag a bargain. Take this Oppo Reno Z price crash on Amazon as a prime example.

Today, Amazon has chopped £100 off the Oppo Reno Z smartphone making it available for £199. That’s a good price for a phone we called ‘one of 2019’s leading mid-range Android phones’.

Oppo Reno Z OPPO RENO Z Purple Oppo's Reno Z might be a bargain, but it still packs a punch. There's a 48MP camera on the back, huge 4035mAh battery and an OLED display.

While we have seen this phone hit this price previously, it has spent the majority of its time on Amazon closer to its RRP of £299.

Oppo has had a great few years since entering the UK market and the Reno Z is certainly one of our favourite devices from the Chinese brand. Just look at that very sleek design paired with a screen that pretty much runs all the way around the front. The version on sale here has a unique purple colouring and that helps it stand out among the crowd.

While the price might be low, the spec sheet certainly doesn’t give off that impression. You’ll find a main 48-megapixel camera sensor on the back paired with a secondary 5-megapixel sensor and then a 32-megapixel camera around the front for your selfies.

That screen we mentioned earlier measures 6.4-inches and it uses the same OLED display type as far pricier phones from the likes of Apple and Samsung. There’s also a MediaTek P90 chipset inside, 4GB RAM and a very healthy 128G of storage for all those games, offline music playlists and photos.

Other specs include a 4035mAh battery, VOOC flash charging and a fingerprint sensor underneath the display.

