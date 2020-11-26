If you’re after a fantastic high-end phone upgrade this Black Friday then this should certainly catch your eye. The Oppo Find X2 Pro is one of the best Androids of the year, and it’s now far more affordable.

In the Amazon Black Friday sale, you can bag yourself the excellent Oppo Find X2 Pro for £799, saving you £200 off the previous price and £300 off the original price it launched. Considering one of our few criticisms about this gloriously sleek device was its high price, this makes it a near-perfect choice.

Deal: Oppo Find X2 Pro now just £799 (was £999)

The Find X2 Pro picked up the coveted Phone of the Year award of the Trusted Reviews awards earlier this year and that’s no small feat considering all the phones we’ve reviewed in the past 12 months. It packs 5G, a frankly still unmatched 120Hz QHD+ 6.78-inch display, the high-end Snapdragon 865 and a great triple camera system.

There’s 12GB RAM and a whopping 512GB of storage, 65w charging and a fingerprint scanner buried inside the screen. This is certainly one of the most complete phones around and very tempting at this price.

We raved about the Oppo Find X2 Pro in our review, saying “Oppo has hit the target with its Find X2 Pro. The design, screen and camera are all stunning. While it might lack a couple of bells and whistles found in the best from Apple and Samsung, and it certainly isn’t cheap at £1,099; it’s a cracking smartphone. The fact it is packing 512GB storage as standard charges incredibly quickly and lasts a whole day only cements its position as one of the best flagships of 2020.”

