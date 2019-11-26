OnePlus 6T now £130 off in Tuesday’s top Amazon Black Friday 2019 deal

The OnePlus 6T may be a year old now, but it’s still a great phone and its relative age mean that it’s enjoying an exceptional Black Friday price drop over at Amazon today.

In one of Tuesday’s best Black Friday deals, Amazon has shaved a hefty 25% off the price of the OnePlus 6T with 128GB of storage, bringing the price of the Android handset down to just £399.

That’s a saving of £130 on the £529 RRP of the device, which is being sold SIM-free so you can save even more money in the long by taking advantage of a no-strings mobile contract.

The OnePlus 6T is a handset that can be relied on, too. We deemed it “the best phone from OnePlus yet” when we reviewed it, awarding it a nearly perfect 4.5/5 stars.

It sports a 6.41-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ (2340×1080) resolution, punchy Snapdragon 845 processor backed by 8GB of RAM, and a hefty 3700mAh battery with Fast Charge capabilities at up to 20W.

A dual-camera configuration sits on the rear of the device, compromised of one 20-megapixel sensor and an auxiliary 16-megapixel lens, while the front ‘selfie cam’ is a 16-megapixel snapper.

We’ve price checked this deal and can confirm it’s the cheapest this OnePlus 6T model has ever been available on Amazon – the 128GB storage capacity should prove ample for most users.

It’s available in either Mirror Black or Thunder Purple but act fast, as the deal is available today only.

It also boasts an in-display fingerprint sensor and was one of the first devices to offer this futuristic feature when it launched in mid-2018.

