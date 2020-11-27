The OnePlus 8 Pro is one of the very best high-end Android phones of 2020 and in the Amazon Black Friday sale it’s now even more tempting thanks to a very hefty price cut.

You can now bag yourself the OnePlus 8 Pro, one of the most powerful Android phones of the year, for just £699. That’s a £200 (or 22%) saving over the RRP.

DEAL: OnePlus 8 Pro – Save £200, now £699 at Amazon

For that price, you’re getting a very capable device with some of the best specs around. There’s a Snapdragon 865 running the show, 5G support if you’re on the right network and in the right area, a stunning 6.78-inch display with a fluid 120Hz refresh rate and a big 4150mAh battery.

On the back, you’ll find a bevvy of cameras including a 48MP main sensor and there’s a fingerprint sensor buried inside the high-resolution screen.

it’s also the first OnePlus device with an IP rating for water resistance and wireless charging, two things we often bemoaned the lack of in previous OnePlus phones. Storage is hefty at 256GB, with plenty of RAM at 12GB.

In our glowing OnePlus 8 Pro review we said, “This is an excellent Android phone with one of my favourite displays out there, software that might just be better than Googles and a very respectable camera. The addition of highly-requested features like Qi charging and an IP rating is also welcome, especially as OnePlus has held out against adding them for so long.”

We had a particular love for the great screen, seriously powerful tech inside, improved cameras over the previous OnePlus models and the addition of wireless charging. We gave it a 4.5/5 score and a coveted ‘Recommended’ badge.

