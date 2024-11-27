Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

OnePlus’ top-end 2024 flagship drops to an all-time low for Black Friday

The Black Friday sales are in full swing with plenty of retailers getting in on the deal fun, and that makes it the ideal time to pick yourself up that smartphone you’ve been eyeing up for the past few months.

That’s especially true if you’ve been considering the OnePlus 12, with Amazon offering the flagship smartphone for just £698. That’s a whopping £301 off its regular £999 RRP, and that’ll net you the top-end variant with 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM in the iconic Flowy Emerald finish. 

That’s particularly noteworthy not just because it’s a large chunk off its RRP, but the £698 price tag also represents the cheapest the top-end smartphone has been since its release in January 2024, making it a true Black Friday bargain. 

It also helps that the OnePlus 12 is a fantastic smartphone for most people, achieving an impressive four stars and the Trusted Reviews Recommended Award when we reviewed the phone at launch earlier this year.

Our reviewer praised the all-round experience on offer from the OnePlus 12, praising everything from its premium display tech to capable Hasselblad-branded cameras and its reliable all-day battery life. It’s also simply a good-looking phone, especially in the Flowy Emerald finish, with a unique textured pattern on the rear that subtly changes depending on how the light catches it.

There’s also OxygenOS, one of our reviewer’s favourite custom Android skins with a suite of genuinely handy features, and with the new OxygenOS 15 update that landed at the end of October 2024, the phone now boasts a bevvy of AI features that allow it to compete with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Google Pixel 9 – one of our biggest complaints at launch. 

If you want to find out more about the flagship smartphone before you purchase, take a look at our in-depth OnePlus 12 review.

