OnePlus 10 Pro gets huge price cut – but you’ll need to act quickly

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor

This limited-time offer on the OnePlus 10 Pro is one that you won’t want to miss out on, so grab it qhile you can to save £200.

The price of the OnePlus 10 Pro has been drastically reduced, from £899 all the way down to £699. However, there is one proviso; you’ll have to order in within six days or before all the units have sold, whichever one comes first, or else you’ll miss out on the offer. That’s why time is of the essence!

This isn’t the only great deal we’ve spotted this week ahead of Black Friday. Head over to our Black Friday liveblog, which is constantly updated with all the best deals, so that you can stay on top of the sales madness and nab the best reductions as they appear.

Get the OnePlus 10 Pro for just £699

Get the OnePlus 10 Pro for just £699

OnePlus’ flagship phone has received a hefty £200 price cut, bringing it down to £699 from £899. For that reduced sum, you’ll get a high-performing Android flagship in your hands, but you’ll have to hurry as the deal ends in six days or even earlier if stocks sell out before.

  • Amazon
  • Was £899
  • Now £699
View Deal

In our full review of the OnePlus 10 Pro, we reserved particular praise for its brilliant screen, which is among the very best you can possibly find on a smartphone thanks to its high resolution, strong brightness, and buttery smooth refresh rate. This is ably supported by strong performance standards (due to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagship chipset on board), which will allow you to play even the most demanding apps, and so it’s a good package if you’re particularly keen on gaming.

The 5000mAh battery gave it strong battery life that lasted well, and the fast-charging is worthy of particular praise; the 80W rating saw us charge the phone up from 0% to 100% in just 38 minutes, which is very good going indeed.

The camera showed a few too many inconsistencies to truly impress us however, being one of the handset’s weaker spots. If mobile photography is not your highest priority then it is certainly still worth considering, especially at such a special knock-down price.

If you’re hunting for even more bargains, then why not peruse the list below for a few more tips on where you can find those big savings.

Best Black Friday Deals

