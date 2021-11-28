 large image

One of the PS5’s best exclusives drops its lowest price yet

Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

Returnal is arguably one of best games on the PS5 right now, launching earlier this year. Yet Amazon has still decided to give it a hefty discount for Black Friday, so you can now get the game for £30 cheaper than its RRP.

Returnal is a roguelike, which means you’ll be sent right back to the start of the game when you die, although you will be able to retain permanent upgrades to ensure future attempts are a little bit easier.

Set on an alien planet, you’ll come across all sorts of weird monsters looking to destroy you. The alien world also adds to the mystery, as you try to piece together Selene’s story.

Returnal has dropped to its lowest price since it first launched for the Black Friday sales. Don’t believe us? Check out the Keepa widget below, which shows the price fluctuations over the last year.

We gave Returnal a 4.5 star rating out of 5 when we reviewed it earlier this year. In our verdict, we said: “If you have a PS5 then you need Returnal. The game will absolutely trounce you with everything it’s got, but once the mechanics start to resonate and the overarching narrative gradually falls into place then it becomes near-impossible to put down. Returnal sets a new standard in the roguelike genre.”

We also praised Returnal for its great use of the PS5’s DualSense controller and its fair but challenging combat, which will see you celebrating after beating every boss.

If you’re looking for even more PS5 game deals, then check out our PS5 Black Friday deals by hitting the link, which includes discounts for the likes of FIFA 22, Deathloop and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

And if you want to find some other Black Friday deals that aren’t gaming related, then have a read through our Best Black Friday Deals hub right now, with deals for smartphones, laptops, TVs, smart speakers and many other devices.

