One of our favourite gaming mice has had a massive Black Friday discount

The Logitech G502 Lightspeed is an incredible gaming mouse and it has just had its price slashed on Amazon this Black Friday.

You can currently pick up the wireless beast for £79.99, marking out a £50 saving on its £129.99 RRP.

If you’re a PC gamer and want to take things to the next level with what is one of the most powerful mice money can buy, then we’d definitely say this is worth a pickup immediately.

Save £50 on the Logitech G502 Lightspeed in this stonker of a Black Friday deal Logitech’s rather powerful flagship gaming mouse, the G502 Lightspeed, has seen its price slashed by £50 down to £79.99 from its £129.99 RRP in this rather handy Black Friday deal. Amazon

Was £129.99

£79.99 View Deal

On the top, you’ll find the G502 Lightspeed offers a super-comfortable and contoured shape that’s great for right-handers. During testing we found it’s well-made, being built of hard-wearing plastics and a featuring a premium-feeling ratchet scroll wheel.

On the underside, you’ll find some additional weights that allow you to change the mass of the G502 Lightspeed from its standard 114g to upwards of 130g. This does make it quite a heavy mouse to use, but if you don’t mind using a hefty rodent for your gaming endeavours, then the G502 Lightspeed should feel fantastic in-hand.

And if you need any more proof that this G502 Lightspeed deal is rather good indeed, then feel free to take a look at the Keepa graph below that shows this has been the G502 Lightspeed’s lowest price for a couple of weeks or so:

It’s also a top performer. G502 Lightspeed offers up a 25,600 DPI sensor, which beats off pretty much all of 2021’s other best gaming mice by some margin. This translates into some fantastic in-game performance with the G502 Lightspeed feeling incredibly responsive.

Its battery life is also solid, with the G502 Lightspeed lasting for 60 hours with no RGB and 48 hours with all the RGB lighting enabled. On the subject of lighting, it’s also rather bright and sharp and the additional G-HUB software also unlocks a whole new layer of convenient customisation.

The Logitech G502 Lightspeed has earned a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge for a reason: the simple fact it’s one of the best and most feature-packed mice out there on the market today, and you’d be silly not to pick one up this Black Friday.

Be sure to check back with the Trusted Reviews experts who’ll be scouring the web for the best Black Friday deals available.