One of Garmin’s best ever watches has seen a steep price drop

If you’re looking for a great fitness watch with essential features and great battery life, look no further than the Garmin Venu 2, which is 26% off right now!

The Garmin Venu 2 offers fantastic heart rate and GPS tracking and improved battery life, and this excellent fitness watch is just £259 on Amazon. That’s 26% and almost £90 off.

In our May 2021 review of the Garmin Venu 2, we afforded this fitness watch a near-perfect 4.5 out of 5 stars. It’s especially designed for those enthusiasts seeking a range of solid fitness tracking metrics, without overwhelming with the highest-end tech within the Forerunner and Fenix series.

Our reviewer was gushing in praise for the watch, commenting on the reliability of the stats, the lengthy battery life and ability to use as an all-day watch. There’s also apps for Spotify, Amazon and Deezer with space for 650 songs for offline listening. You can also connect Bluetooth headphones to listen on the go.

He wrote: “I have loved using the Garmin Venu 2. I trust its stats, it’s fairly comfortable to wear 24/7, and the battery life is good as long as you don’t set the screen to stay on all day. Just don’t buy a Venu 2 expecting a high-end Forerunner watch with an OLED screen. While it records the usual dizzying array of metrics, some of the stats that can help you balance a packed workout schedule are left out.”

There has since been a Venu 2 Plus model that’s been similarly well reviewed, but if you’re looking to save money on a great fitness watch that’ll last you for years to come, then look no further.

