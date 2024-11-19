Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

One of 2024’s biggest JRPGs is down to a stocking filler price

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Perhaps the biggest JRPG of 2024, and one of the contenders for best game of the year, is now down to an improbably low price on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Let there be no doubt, Metaphor: ReFantazio is going to be figuring highly on a lot of lists in a month or so’s time. That’s why it’s exciting to find the game already selling at a steep 42 percent discount over on Amazon.

Save 42% on Metaphor: ReFantazio for PS5 or Xbox

One of the best games of 2024, Metaphor: ReFantazio, is available at a massive discount on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The online retailer is selling this classy JRPG at a price of just £34.99 on both PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. That’s £25 off its recommended retail price.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is the latest game from Atlus, the Japanese developer of the highly acclaimed Persona series. Indeed, we’ve seen Metaphor described as ‘Persona but fantasy’ in some quarters, with the developer’s signature peppy turn-based combat, showy UI, anime-like cut scenes, and focus on relationship building once again to the fore.

The story concerns the assassination of a king and the ensuing election process, but this epic RPG goes on to deal with the thorny subjects of religion and politics.

We haven’t reviewed Metaphor: ReFantazio here on TrustedReviews, but it currently sits at a 4.7 out of 5 customer rating on Amazon. Metacritic, meanwhile, carries an average critic review score of 94 percent.

That’s enough to merit the description of Universal Acclaim and a Must-play badge. Like we said, this game is destined for ‘best of 2024’ status.

We’ve reviewed previous games from Atlus, and have always rated their work highly. For example, we reviewed Persona 5 Royal back in 2020 and handed out a 4.5 out of 5 score. Metaphor: ReFantazio is very much in the same mould but with an even wider and more epic scope, not to mention even higher production values.

We’ll be covering a number of gaming deals this Black Friday season, but this might just be the best standalone game deal right here.

