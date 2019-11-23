Ultimate Ears Boom 3 portable Bluetooth speakers can now be had for just under £100 from Amazon and John Lewis.

The giant Pringle can-shaped speakers – usually going for £130 from most retailers – seem perfectly designed for Christmas parties, boasting 360-degree sound, and advanced splash protection.

Ahead of the Black Friday 2019 weekend kicking off proper, we spotted that Amazon and John Lewis had knocked the RRP of the UE Boom 3 speakers down to £92.45 and £99.99 respectively, so if you’ve yet to pick up the perfect party piece, or you just want to troll your colleagues by playing ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ 69,105 consecutive times before the office closes, we may have found the Black Friday bargain for you.

360-degree sound is achieved by twin active drivers and passive bass radiators, so your tunes will sound great wherever you are in the room.

When Trusted Reviews tested the UE Boom 3 earlier this year, we liked what we heard – it got four stars out of five, just shy of the perfect score, but as a party piece, there are few better wireless speakers out there. Here’s what we said at the time:

“The Boom 3 can go very loud for its size, and the bass is tuned to make beats sound appropriately punchy, without any leaden bloat.

“This speaker is certified to IP67, meaning it will survive being submerged in water at a depth of 1 metre for 30 minutes. However, since the Boom 3 is also able to float, you’ll actually have to try to drown this speaker to get close to causing any lasting damage.

“The Boom 3 is 184mm tall and 73mm wide in diameter. It isn’t a micro-speaker then, but remains compact enough to fit in most people’s holiday luggage. The Boom 3 versus that one extra shirt you probably won’t wear? No competition.

“This is a great speaker for social events where you may not have a better source available. For outdoor gatherings, poker nights with a bunch of people, or low-key parties where a bit of background music can hide the awkward silences in conversations, the Boom 3 is great.”

While Amazon is offering the cheapest price overall, the super slick ‘Dusk’ variant can only be bought from John Lewis, hence why we’ve mentioned both options for you to choose from. Either way, you’re getting a smashing Black Friday deal.

