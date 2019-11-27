Nvidia RTX 2060 Super deal: One of our favourite GPU’s price just crashed

Amazon’s slashed a massive £100 off the MSI Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super graphics card on a limited time Black Friday deal.

The deal means you can grab a next generation Nvidia GeForece RTX 2060 Super GPU for a modest £349.97 – an impressive £100 (22%) saving on its regular RRP.

If you’re an avid PC gamer looking to upgrade your rig then this is the perfect opportunity. The 2060 Super is currently the best GPU in Nvidia’s latest line of RTX cards for most gamers.

It offers cutting edge specs that are more than powerful enough to run most modern, triple-A games in 1080p resolutions at 60 frames-per-second and over. It also comes with a few exclusive bits of tech you won’t find on older cards, chief of which is Ray Tracing support.

For those that missed it, Ray Tracing is a vogue graphics technology Nvidia brought to the masses with its RTX line.

The tech lets games render significantly more realistic lighting effects, reflections and shadows. Trust us when we say it’s awesome and makes compatible games significantly more immersive and, at times, near photo-realistic.

The tech’s so good, it’s also confirmed to work on the next-generation PS5 and Xbox 2 (Project Scarlett) games consoles, which are scheduled to launch next year.

For technical buyers, the MSI version of the 2060 Super on offer here is pretty impressive and comes with fairly decent specs, even compared to other third party cards. For your cash you get a virtual reality ready GPU with a 1680 MHz clock speed, 8GB of GDDR6 RAM, 175W TDP and dual fan cooling system.

The Nvidia RTX 2060 is one of many PC gaming products to get a decent discount this Black Friday. We’ve also seen price cuts on a wealth of great gaming laptops and top notch SSDs from the likes of Samsung.

