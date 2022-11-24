Now’s your chance to save big on the Dyson V10 Extra thanks to this Black Friday bargain

Black Friday is the perfect time to invest in new household appliances without paying out of pocket and this Dyson V10 Extra deal is one of the most tempting vacuum cleaner offers we’ve spotted so far.

Head to Currys today to save £130 on your next vacuum and pick it up for just £319. That’s almost 29% off the V10 Extra’s usual £449 price for Black Friday.

Read on for more details and don’t forget to pop into our live blog throughout the weekend to catch all the best Black Friday deals as we share them.

The Dyson V10 Extra is a powerful vacuum that can transform into a handheld cleaner in one click.

The Dyson V10 Extra is extra affordable this Black Friday at £319 Save £130 on your next vacuum cleaner by taking advantage of this brilliant deal on the Dyson V10 Extra. Shop during Black Friday to save 29% on the £449 vacuum and get it for just £319. Currys

Save £130

£319 View Deal

The vacuum delivers direct suction across both carpets and hard floors, with a battery that lasts 60 minutes without losing suction power.

Fully-sealed filtration ensures dirt as small as 0.3 microns can be sucked up, with Dyson claiming the V10 is capable of catching up to 99.97% of particles.

You can empty the vacuum smoothly using the “point and shoot” hygienic bin emptying feature and, once you’re done cleaning, the V10 can be neatly stored against your wall with the mounted docking station.

Finally, the V10 Extra comes with four attachments, including the direct drive cleaner head, the quick-release mini motorhead tool, the combination tool and the crevice tool.

Head over to Currys website today to pick up the Dyson V10 Extra for £319 and save £130 on the usually-£449 vacuum cleaner.

Best Black Friday Deals