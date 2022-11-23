Now’s your chance to get the Galaxy S22 Ultra on the cheap with this Black Friday tariff

If you’ve been biding your time, waiting for a reduction in price on Samsung’s newest flagship, then this monthly contract could be your chance.

This data-heavy deal would see you get the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra along with a 500GB monthly allowance for just £45 per month. This means that over the course of your 24-month contract, you’d pay £1,109 for the handset including the upfront cost (which alone is less than the RRP of £1149), but on top of that you’d get that huge amount of mobile data and unlimited calls and texts, making this a real cracker of a deal.

£29 upfront

£45 per month View Deal

We lavished praise on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, and have since named it as ‘the best Android flagship.’ That’s because it delivered more or less across the board.

The massive 6.8-inch OLED screen has incredible levels of brightness and detail that make to use, especially when watching movies or playing games. For the latter, it’s got a top-tier processor on board too that registered strong benchmark performance scores.

But it’s the camera array that’s the real star of the show for the S22 Ultra, with a clutch of sensors that excel at capturing the smallest detail, while the zoom capability is simply a step ahead of all the rest of the competition.

Though the 45W fast-charging can top the battery up in around an hour, we found that the battery life in general was one of our few disappointments with the handset, being good but not brilliant.

This deal is the perfect chance to get the S22 Ultra on a great contract for a great price, and we don’t think you’ll be disappointed by the device, to which we awarded four and half stars out of five. It’s one of the best contract deals we’ve come across during this sales period.

