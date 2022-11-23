 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Now’s your chance to get the Galaxy S22 Ultra on the cheap with this Black Friday tariff

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor

If you’ve been biding your time, waiting for a reduction in price on Samsung’s newest flagship, then this monthly contract could be your chance.

This data-heavy deal would see you get the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra along with a 500GB monthly allowance for just £45 per month. This means that over the course of your 24-month contract, you’d pay £1,109 for the handset including the upfront cost (which alone is less than the RRP of £1149), but on top of that you’d get that huge amount of mobile data and unlimited calls and texts, making this a real cracker of a deal.

However, whether it’s still too pricey for you or if you’ve got more money to spend wisely, then head over to our liveblog to check out our best Black Friday deals, including savings on headphones, TVs, consoles, and more.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and 500GB data for £45 per month

Get the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and 500GB data for £45 per month

With this great deal on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, you can get the top-spec Android phone along with a massive 500GB monthly data allowance, unlimited minutes, and unlimited texts, for just £45 per month.

  • Mobile Phones Direct
  • £29 upfront
  • £45 per month
View Deal

We lavished praise on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, and have since named it as ‘the best Android flagship.’ That’s because it delivered more or less across the board.

The massive 6.8-inch OLED screen has incredible levels of brightness and detail that make to use, especially when watching movies or playing games. For the latter, it’s got a top-tier processor on board too that registered strong benchmark performance scores.

But it’s the camera array that’s the real star of the show for the S22 Ultra, with a clutch of sensors that excel at capturing the smallest detail, while the zoom capability is simply a step ahead of all the rest of the competition.

Though the 45W fast-charging can top the battery up in around an hour, we found that the battery life in general was one of our few disappointments with the handset, being good but not brilliant.

This deal is the perfect chance to get the S22 Ultra on a great contract for a great price, and we don’t think you’ll be disappointed by the device, to which we awarded four and half stars out of five. It’s one of the best contract deals we’ve come across during this sales period.

If you’re still on the lookout for more knockdown prices on a range of tempting products, simply cast your eye down the list below, which collects the very best deals we’ve spotted this week.

Best Black Friday Deals

You might like…

Save a tidy sum on the Instax Square SQ1 instant camera with this Black Friday offer

Save a tidy sum on the Instax Square SQ1 instant camera with this Black Friday offer

Peter Phelps 35 mins ago
The new Fitbit Versa 4 has just seen its first major discount for Black Friday

The new Fitbit Versa 4 has just seen its first major discount for Black Friday

Hannah Davies 35 mins ago
Upgrade your gaming setup with a Black Friday discount on the Huawei MateView GT monitor

Upgrade your gaming setup with a Black Friday discount on the Huawei MateView GT monitor

Gemma Ryles 50 mins ago
If you love hot chocolate, you’ll adore this Black Friday price cut on the Velvetiser

If you love hot chocolate, you’ll adore this Black Friday price cut on the Velvetiser

Gemma Ryles 1 hour ago
Need a fitness tracker with style? The Fitbit Luxe is half price this Black Friday

Need a fitness tracker with style? The Fitbit Luxe is half price this Black Friday

Peter Phelps 1 hour ago
This phenomenal Apple Watch 7 Black Friday deal won’t last long

This phenomenal Apple Watch 7 Black Friday deal won’t last long

Max Parker 2 hours ago
Peter Phelps
By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor
Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.