Nothing Phone (1) gets a major price cut in the Black Friday sale

Nothing drummed up a lot of hype ahead of the launch of its first smartphone, and the Phone (1) has now bagged a pretty hefty discount.

Launched at £399 – an already fairly good price for a phone with these specs and features – Amazon has slashed the price of the Nothing Phone (1) down to £349.99.

That’s a £49.01, or a 12%, saving from the RRP and it marks from first hefty discount we’ve spotted on this particular Android phone.

The star attraction here is the clever transparent design, which allows a selection of LED lights through. Nothing calls this the Glyph interface, and it combines the lights with notifications on your phone. It’s fun, if a little gimmicky.

Don’t completely judge the Nothing Phone (1) on the Glyph though, it’s good elsewhere. It looks nice, has a capable mid-range Snapdragon processor and a fast 120Hz display that looked really good in our in-depth testing.

In our review, we said “Brushing away the hype, the Nothing Phone (1) is a good mid-range Android phone. For £399 (no US price or release date is available yet) you’re getting a nice screen, versatile camera, a day-long battery and a unique design.”

