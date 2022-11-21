 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Nothing Phone (1) gets a major price cut in the Black Friday sale

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Nothing drummed up a lot of hype ahead of the launch of its first smartphone, and the Phone (1) has now bagged a pretty hefty discount.

Launched at £399 – an already fairly good price for a phone with these specs and features – Amazon has slashed the price of the Nothing Phone (1) down to £349.99.

That’s a £49.01, or a 12%, saving from the RRP and it marks from first hefty discount we’ve spotted on this particular Android phone.

However, if this deal isn’t for you then we’ve got you covered. We’re highlighting all the best Amazon Black Friday deals and the best early Black Friday deals, choosing the best ones we see so you don’t waste your money.

Nothing Phone (1) gets a major price cut in the Black Friday sale

Nothing Phone (1) gets a major price cut in the Black Friday sale

Launched at £399 – an already fairly good price for a phone with these specs and features – Amazon has slashed the price of the Nothing Phone (1) down to £349.99.

  • Amazon
  • Save £40.01
  • £349.99
View Deal

The star attraction here is the clever transparent design, which allows a selection of LED lights through. Nothing calls this the Glyph interface, and it combines the lights with notifications on your phone. It’s fun, if a little gimmicky.

Don’t completely judge the Nothing Phone (1) on the Glyph though, it’s good elsewhere. It looks nice, has a capable mid-range Snapdragon processor and a fast 120Hz display that looked really good in our in-depth testing.

In our review, we said “Brushing away the hype, the Nothing Phone (1) is a good mid-range Android phone. For £399 (no US price or release date is available yet) you’re getting a nice screen, versatile camera, a day-long battery and a unique design.”

Best Early Black Friday Deals

You might like…

These sci-fi GravaStar earbuds have had a massive price drop for Black Friday

These sci-fi GravaStar earbuds have had a massive price drop for Black Friday

Gemma Ryles 20 mins ago
Save a whopping 35% on Adobe Creative Cloud this Black Friday

Save a whopping 35% on Adobe Creative Cloud this Black Friday

Hannah Davies 51 mins ago
Google’s highly-anticipated Pixel Watch is already being discounted

Google’s highly-anticipated Pixel Watch is already being discounted

Max Parker 57 mins ago
This 4K Samsung Smart Monitor is just £299 in the Black Friday sale

This 4K Samsung Smart Monitor is just £299 in the Black Friday sale

Ryan Jones 1 hour ago
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 gets a Black Friday price slash

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 gets a Black Friday price slash

Ryan Jones 2 hours ago
Jaw-dropping Samsung Odyssey G9 gets a Black Friday price cut

Jaw-dropping Samsung Odyssey G9 gets a Black Friday price cut

Gemma Ryles 2 hours ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor
Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.