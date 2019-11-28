Note 10 price slashed in phenomenal Black Friday bargain – free phone and 75GB data

Samsung only just released the Note 10 a few months ago, but prices for the excellent flagship have already begun to drop this Black Friday saving you loads of cash.

Fonehouse is offering one of the best Black Friday deals with a completely free Note 10 with EE for £46 a month. This hard to pass up deal also includes a whopping 75GB data, unlimited calls and unlimited texts.

Considering you’re not paying a penny upfront for the phone, this deal works out at £1104 over the course of the 24 month contract.

The Note 10 sits alongside the Note 10 Plus at the top of Samsung’s current ‘phablet’ line and packs the S Pen – a handy stylus that lets you draw, doodle and take notes right on the phone. It remains a unique proposition and one of the best features about this phone. The S Pen is very responsive and slots away in the bottom of the phone when you’re not using it.

As this is a flagship phone, you won’t be surprised to see flagship specs inside. Running the show is the Exynos 9825 chipset which is one of the fastest around, along with 8GB RAM and a really nice 6.3-inch FHD+ curved display. Like other Samsung flagships the screen here is AMOLED, supports HDR for better contrast and colours and is one of the best around.

You’ve also 256GB storage to play with, more than enough for loads of games, movies and offline Spotify playlists.

In our Note 10 review we noted that: “The display here is great. The design remains the best of any Android phone, and the functionality of the S Pen offers something you can’t get elsewhere. I also really like its slightly smaller form factor.” We scored the phone 4/5, which means we recommend the device.

