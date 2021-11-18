 large image

Nokia’s No Time to Die phone bags big Black Friday price drop

Max Parker By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor

Black Friday is very much upon us and the smartphone deals are coming thick and fast, including this hefty saving on 007’s phone of choice.

As part of Amazon’s Black Friday sales you can nab the Nokia XR20 for just £329.99, that’s a £69.01 saving from the £399 RRP.

This is the cheapest price we’ve seen this phone drop to on Amazon, with it usually sticking around the £399 mark.

Nokia XR20
This is the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon for this phone, as you can see from this Keepa graph

What really sets this phone apart from the competition is the sturdiness it offers. It has a MIL-STD 810H rated body, an IP68 rating, Gorilla Glass Victus along with a tough casing. Nokia (or should we say HMD Global, the brand that licenses the Nokia name) manages to cram all these tough features in without sacrificing too much of the design.

This makes it an ideal phone for those who don’t particularly want to nurse their phone or those who lead a particularly active life.

Other features include 5G connectivity if you’re on the right contract and in a supported area, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480G chipset and 4GB RAM. You’ve also got a decent amount of onboard storage at 128GB and a 6.8-inch screen.

We reviewed the Nokia XR20 earlier in the year, awarding it 4/5 stars and a Recommended badge. In our review, expert Andrew Williams said “The Nokia XR20 is a tough phone, one made to appear not to throw too much away in favour of ruggedisation. You still get 5G. You still get stereo speakers. And while the XR20 may not be a work of art, it is not comically larger than some of the other 6.67-inch screen Androids.”

While this phone isn’t featured in No Time To Die, it was added to some promotional material for the latest Bond film due to delays that the film suffered. One commercial shows the new 007 Nomi using the device.

For a load more Black Friday deals see the selection of our latest picks below.

