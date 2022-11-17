No need to wait for Black Friday – Guardians of the Galaxy’s at its lowest price now

If you’re wondering what games will get you through the upcoming cold winter months then look no further than this incredible deal on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy in the run-up to Black Friday.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy has become a staple in many people’s gaming libraries, and it’s now fallen in price thanks to the Black Friday sale, with Currys offering up the title for just £12.99, a saving of £22.

And if this iconic video game isn’t to your liking, then there is no need to worry, as we have already created a fantastic round-up of all the best early Black Friday deals that we’ve found in the world of tech.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy features a fantastic original story that delves deeper into every iconic character, with different dialogue options opening up unique story paths. This also gives the game massive replayability as much like the Telltale games of old, it gives players a lot of agency and encourages them to find out how different story paths might play out.

The artistic style of this game is something to marvel at in its own right; Square Enix injected every level of this game with personality, with grungy planets like Knowhere being filled with eye-catching neon lights and a whole host of market stalls to explore, creating an immersive experience that draws you in.

In our 4-star review of this game, we noted how the dialogue manages to capture the essence of each character both in personality and how they’re designed, specifically Peter Quill and Gamora, both of whom boast impressive facial animations that really help to sell the story’s more emotional moments.

And looking at the price history for this game, we can’t find an instance of it dropping this low on the Currys website or even on Amazon, suggesting that we won’t see a price drop like this again until the Black Friday sale rolls around, and even then it may not be this affordable.

