Nintendo Switch Lite is just £179 in this scorching Black Friday discount

eBay has discounted the new iteration of Nintendo’s beloved hybrid console to celebrate Black Friday, offering consumers a tidy discount on the original price.

At the time of writing, you can pick up the Nintendo Switch Lite console in either of its three colours for just £179.99, a nice decrease compared to the usual retail price, and exactly £100 less than its older sibling.

Nintendo Switch Lite Console Nintendo Switch Lite Console eBay is offering the Nintendo Switch Lite console with a tidy discount off its usual retail price. Nintendo's piece of hardware has only been around for a few years but has already amassed a fantastic library of games to choose from.

The family of consoles has been around for almost three years now, with the Switch Lite arriving in recent months as a way of offering an experience that is purely handheld, removing the ability of docking to a larger display in exchange for a cheaper price and more attractive form factor.

Since launching, the Nintendo Switch has compiled an absolutely fantastic library of exclusive games including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and more. This list is only set to expand further in the coming months, with so many surprises on the horizon we’re eager to hear about.

‘The Nintendo Switch Lite is an excellent portable console that refines the display, buttons and overall form factor of its older sibling. However, the sacrifice of docked play will be a deal-breaker for some,’ reads our 4/5 review by yours truly.

‘If you’re yet to purchase a Switch, though, and are purely interested in portable play without the need for local multiplayer, the Nintendo Switch Lite is a no-brainer.’ The Switch Lite is such a lovely console, and difficult not to recommend with a small yet meaningful discount like this.

