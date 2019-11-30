Here’s the closest you’ll get to a Nintendo Switch Lite deal (US) this weekend

When it comes to Black Friday deals, Nintendo isn’t the most generous company in the world. We’ve been subjected to the same old Switch with Mario Kart 8 bundle for ages now and, while it is a great offer, we’re ready for something new.

Enter the Nintendo Switch Lite. We haven’t seen any discounts on the brand new handheld console per se, but Gamestop is dangling the carrot of a $25 gift card when you snap-up a console this weekend.

When you grab the Switch Lite for $199 at Gamstop you’ll be emailed a $25 coupon that can be used against a future purchase. If you select to pick-up the console in store, the coupon will appear on your receipt.

The gift card is available with all colour editions currently up for grabs at Gamestop – Turquoise, Yellow, Grey and the Zacian and Zamazenta Edition.

Get a Nintendo Switch Lite with $25 gift card (Gamestop US) Nintendo Switch Lite Turquoise w/ Free $25 Gift Card The portable-only Nintendo Switch isn't discounted, but this $25 discount code from Gamestop is the next best thing. You can use it against a future purchase... like a copy of Mario Kart 8

Effectively, the coupon will provide a significant discount on your first Switch Lite game or the accessories you’re probably going to want to buy to enhance your experience.

The Switch Lite is the new, more affordable and portable-only version of Nintendo’s beloved console. In our review, Jade King praised the robust and attractive design, the large library of existing games and increased battery life compared to the base model.

In concluding they wrote: “The Nintendo Switch Lite is an excellent portable console that refines the display, buttons and overall form factor of its older sibling. Yet the sacrifice of docked play will be a deal-breaker for some. If you’re yet to purchase a Switch, however, and are purely interested in portable play without the need for local multiplayer, the Nintendo Switch Lite is a no-brainer.”

Perhaps next year Nintendo will serve us up an actual discount on the Switch Lite here in the US? We won’t be holding our breath.

