If you’ve held off picking up the Nintendo Switch Lite then this is the Cyber Monday deal that might sway you.

Using the code ‘PICKME5‘ you can save an extra 5% off the already discounted £179 price of the Nintendo Switch Lite. That takes the price down further to a seriously impressive £170.05. We don’t think we’ve seen it cheaper anytime over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period.

Nintendo Switch Lite

However, you will need to act fast as this code will expire tomorrow morning (December 3). Come on, you’ve already had enough time to decide if you want to pick up one of these fantastic consoles just in time for Christmas.

And what makes this deal even sweeter is that it includes free delivery, or you could use click and collect and pick it up from your local Currys PC World.

The Nintendo Switch Lite is a scaled-down version of the Switch, ditching the whole ‘switch’ idea for a pure handheld console. It’s smaller, lighter (obviously) and has Joy-Cons that don’t pop off. The screen is marginally smaller too, but packs the same 720p resolution.

The Switch has access to a wonderful library of games that is seemingly growing all the time. You’ve got the stunning Zelda Breath of the Wild, Mario Maker 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and the recently released Luigi’s Mansion 3. Add to that the latest duo of Pokemon games (Sword and Shield) and you’ve got a console that should keep you busy over the Christmas period.

