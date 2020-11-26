Nintendo Switch Lite Black Friday Bundle: Get Animal Crossing for £10

Nintendo Switch consoles have often been hard to come by this year, with the Japanese brand’s latest handheld console still doing the business thanks to its addictive nature and huge library of games. If you haven’t given in to temptation yet, this great bundle might finally prove too tasty.

In the Amazon Black Friday sale you can grab yourself a Nintendo Switch Lite, a digital copy of Animal Crossing New Horizons and a three-month pass to Nintendo’s Online Service all for £209.99.

Deal: Get a Switch Lite, Animal Crossing and Switch online for £209.99 from Amazon

Considering the console itself has an RRP of £199.99 and the game sits around the £40 mark, you’re making a good saving by plumping for this bundle. It’s also handy that Animal Crossing New Horizons is one of the best games you can get for the Switch and a perfect title to sink your teeth into over the festive period.

This version of the Switch Lite comes in a lush Coral hue and with the three-months of the Nintendo Switch Online service you get access to a load of SNES and NES titles. It’s worth noting that you can’t plug the Switch Lite into a TV as it is solely for handheld play on the integrated LCD.

In our Switch Lite review we said, “The Nintendo Switch Lite is an excellent portable console that refines the display, buttons and overall form factor of its older sibling. Yet the sacrifice of docked play will be a deal-breaker for some. If you’ve yet to purchase a Switch, however, and are purely interested in portable play without the need for local multiplayer, the Nintendo Switch Lite is a no-brainer.”

We praised Animal Crossing New Horizons too, “Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the best game I’ve played this year, and immediately cements itself as one of the generation’s defining experiences. Fans will be playing it for years, watching as the seasons roll by and unveil the true potential of what has been created here.”

As with any deal on the Nintendo Switch, these rarely stick around too long so it’s best to act fast if your want it for yourself.

