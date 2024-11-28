Nintendo Switch for just £150? Better act fast for this Black Friday deal

Yes, you read that right – if you’re quick then you can nab the Nintendo Switch for just £150 from the Currys Clearance store on eBay, just by using the code BLACKFRIDAY20.

Given that the price for a Nintendo Switch rarely budges, and we certainly haven’t seen any other noteworthy offers for the console this Black Friday, this might be your only opportunity to get it on the cheap ahead of the holiday season.

Plus, even with the supposed Switch 2 rumoured to arrive sometime next year, Nintendo consoles still enjoy another year or two of support before the company focuses entirely on their successor, so there’s still plenty of life left in the hybrid console.

Get the Nintendo Switch for just £150 You can finally bag the Nintendo Switch for just £150 by using the code BLACKFRIDAY20 at the checkout.

Refurbished

Now just £150 View Deal

Not to mention the fact that if you pick up a Nintendo Switch now, you have absolutely no shortage of great games that are worth diving into. Instead of those who picked one up at launch and waited for the library of games to fill out, you can enjoy the lion’s share from day one.

For instance, if you want to dive into a massive adventure that you can sink hours upon hours into then not only do you have The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but also its sequel, Tears of the Kingdom.

If you need something a bit more multiplayer focused that can be enjoyed by all the family over the holidays then you have plenty of options here including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the new Super Mario Party Jamboree and, my personal favourite, the spiritual successor to Wii Sports, Switch Sports.

All of these games add up to a rip-roaring time, and because of the way the Switch is designed, you don’t need to worry about buying an extra controller alongside your purchase. The included Joy-Con controllers can be used independently from one another for instant multiplayer fun.

This is before mentioning the Switch’s biggest appeal which is the fact that it can be played both on your TV via the included dock, or on the go. Take it from me, everything from long-haul flights to the daily commute are much improved when you have a Nintendo Switch in tow.

For just £150 while stocks last, I don’t think you’ll be seeing a better Black Friday Switch deal for the remainder of the sale. Just remember to use the code BLACKFRIDAY20 at the checkout.