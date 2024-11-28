Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Nintendo Switch for just £150? Better act fast for this Black Friday deal

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Yes, you read that right – if you’re quick then you can nab the Nintendo Switch for just £150 from the Currys Clearance store on eBay, just by using the code BLACKFRIDAY20.

Given that the price for a Nintendo Switch rarely budges, and we certainly haven’t seen any other noteworthy offers for the console this Black Friday, this might be your only opportunity to get it on the cheap ahead of the holiday season.

Plus, even with the supposed Switch 2 rumoured to arrive sometime next year, Nintendo consoles still enjoy another year or two of support before the company focuses entirely on their successor, so there’s still plenty of life left in the hybrid console.

Get the Nintendo Switch for just £150

Get the Nintendo Switch for just £150

You can finally bag the Nintendo Switch for just £150 by using the code BLACKFRIDAY20 at the checkout. Be mindful however that the deal is only available while stocks last.

  • Currys Clearance (via eBay)
  • Refurbished
  • Now just £150
View Deal

Not to mention the fact that if you pick up a Nintendo Switch now, you have absolutely no shortage of great games that are worth diving into. Instead of those who picked one up at launch and waited for the library of games to fill out, you can enjoy the lion’s share from day one.

For instance, if you want to dive into a massive adventure that you can sink hours upon hours into then not only do you have The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but also its sequel, Tears of the Kingdom.

If you need something a bit more multiplayer focused that can be enjoyed by all the family over the holidays then you have plenty of options here including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the new Super Mario Party Jamboree and, my personal favourite, the spiritual successor to Wii Sports, Switch Sports.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access

All of these games add up to a rip-roaring time, and because of the way the Switch is designed, you don’t need to worry about buying an extra controller alongside your purchase. The included Joy-Con controllers can be used independently from one another for instant multiplayer fun.

This is before mentioning the Switch’s biggest appeal which is the fact that it can be played both on your TV via the included dock, or on the go. Take it from me, everything from long-haul flights to the daily commute are much improved when you have a Nintendo Switch in tow.

For just £150 while stocks last, I don’t think you’ll be seeing a better Black Friday Switch deal for the remainder of the sale. Just remember to use the code BLACKFRIDAY20 at the checkout.

You might like…

Amazon has slashed 50% off the 5-star Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones

Amazon has slashed 50% off the 5-star Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones

Hannah Davies 17 hours ago
The Ninja Knife Block’s Black Friday saving just made Christmas dinner a breeze

The Ninja Knife Block’s Black Friday saving just made Christmas dinner a breeze

Jessica Gorringe 17 hours ago
The portable Lenovo Duet 3 Chromebook is back to being an epic Black Friday bargain

The portable Lenovo Duet 3 Chromebook is back to being an epic Black Friday bargain

Lewis Painter 17 hours ago
Quick, don’t miss this Black Friday deal on Samsung’s 4TB SSD

Quick, don’t miss this Black Friday deal on Samsung’s 4TB SSD

Hannah Davies 17 hours ago
If this Black Friday deal doesn’t sell the Pixel Watch 3, nothing will

If this Black Friday deal doesn’t sell the Pixel Watch 3, nothing will

Hannah Davies 17 hours ago
This secret iPad Mini 7 deal is too good to miss

This secret iPad Mini 7 deal is too good to miss

Thomas Deehan 17 hours ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access