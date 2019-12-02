All the best Nintendo Switch deals still live on Cyber Monday 2019

From the Nintendo Switch to the recently released Nintendo Switch Lite, we’ve brought together all the best deals on the unique hybrid console that are still live on Cyber Monday 2019 in the UK.

The Nintendo Switch has evolved a lot over the last couple of years and there are still plenty of reasons to pick one up – especially with a slew of new Cyber Monday UK deals rolling in.

Whether you’re wanting to pick up a Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite for the first time, there are plenty of deals on offer which see you picking up a new console with one or more games.

If you’ve already got a Switch and you’re in the market for some more peripherals, there are some deals on Joy-Con controllers, as well as bundle deals including the Pro Controller.

Outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it can be pretty darn tricky to find a decent deal on the Nintendo Switch – but this stonker from Argos is worth every penny. Not only are you getting the recently updated Nintendo Switch console (with an extended battery life), but you’re getting a Nintendo Labo Kit, LEGO Jurassic Park and a case – arguably the perfect bundle for any young children.

There’s three Labo Kits to choose from, but for our money, we recommend opting for the for the Variety Kit which, as the name suggests, offers a wealth of options for some cardboard-induced fun. Moving things to a more prehistoric setting, Lego Jurassic World combines the slick co-op gameplay of the Lego video games with the fast-paced action of the Jurassic Park/World films. Throw in that all-essential Nintendo Switch case and you’re looking at the best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deal.

The innovative Nintendo Switch can be had for less than ever before from a variety of UK retailers on Cyber Monday.

Alternatively, the even more portable Nintendo Switch Lite is also on the receiving end of some healthy price cuts this Cyber Monday.

Joy-Con controllers can be pricey, but not on Cyber Monday when the deals are flooding in.

You can also save big on the latest and great Nintendo Switch games this Cyber Monday and get a wide range of accessories on the cheap.

Looking to pick up another games console this Black Friday? Well you should be as there are also a wealth of great Black Friday PS4 Deals and Black Friday Xbox One Deals to choose from. Make sure to bookmark our guide pages to keep on top of all the latest and greatest Black Friday console deals.

