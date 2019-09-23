Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals: Black Friday 2019 is just around the corner, and that means it’s game on in unearthing the top offers across gaming consoles, including the Nintendo Switch.

The hybrid console to end all consoles, the Nintendo Switch is the phenomenon that smashes both portable and at-home play — just like the Super Smash Bros, obviously. With this gaming hardware innovation, Nintendo has brought familiar, much-loved characters along for the ride, including Mario and Luigi, a plethora of Pokémon and, of course, Zelda. Sold? Well, you’re right on time because this is exactly where you’ll find the deals when the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales quickly come around.

Related: When is Black Friday?

This year Nintendo has also launched the Nintendo Switch’s younger sibling, the Nintendo Switch Lite. Potentially working to target a younger demographic and embody all the amazing, immersive controls of the original Switch, the new device comes in a completely portable, brightly coloured design. It’s available in turquoise, yellow and grey, as well as the Pokémon Zacian and Zamazenta Edition, featuring the brand new Legendary Pokémon from the upcoming Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games. The Nintendo Switch Lite’s more compact, portable design makes it a cheaper alternative if you’re not too fussed about playing at home on the big screen.

What Happened Last Year

Bundle deals were ripe for the picking last year, frequently seeing the Nintendo Switch available to buy with a game thrown in at no extra cost. Black Friday 2018 even brought some luck, with additional savings on bundles seeing a not-too-shabby saving on the RRP of the console itself. One of the knockout deals was on the Pokémon Let’s Go Nintendo Switch bundle, offering you the Switch in a snazzy design, Let’s Go Pikachu or Let’s Go Eevee, and a Poké Ball Plus, all for £284.62 – a significant saving when you consider that bought separately it should have cost over £400.

Deals from last year also saw great discounts on a number of Nintendo Switch accessories, including Nintendo Labo Kits with 15% off thanks to eBay, as well as a reduced rate on Micro SD cards, ideal for boosting storage on your console for even more gaming.

What We Expect to See

With the Nintendo Switch Lite only recently launched, we’ll have to wait and see with bated breath if the Black Friday gods dazzle us with some of that discounted magic. We’re crossing our fingers Black Friday and Cyber Monday will see one of the Nintendo Switch Lite’s first forays into the world of deals and consumers will be able to make the most of a decent price cut.

As for the original Nintendo Switch, we’d like to think this year we’ll see some leeway on pricing, seeing as the console has been out since 2017. Considering Nintendo has recently brought out a model with slightly better battery power, we’d imagine the older versions of the Switch will at least dip below the £250 price line. That said, Nintendo can be pretty stingy when it comes to reducing the value of its consoles and games. It may be another year of bundles galore, but for first-time gamers that’s not a problem.

As well as the games and consoles, Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 sales are as good a time as any to pick up reduced accessories, including extra joy cons, pro controllers, headsets and more.

Nintendo Switch Deals Live Right Now

Jump to Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals:

Nintendo Switch | Nintendo Switch Lite | Games and Accessories

All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change at a moment’s notice. Be sure to act fast to snap up any TV deal you’re interested in.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals

(Back to the top)

Nintendo Switch Lite Black Friday Deals

(Back to the top)

Nintendo Switch Games and Accessories Black Friday Deals

(Back to the top)

Want more Black Friday deals?

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…