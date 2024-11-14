Ninja’s food processor deal just made a healthier 2025 easier than ever

Ninja may have just made your New Year’s resolution easier to keep with this food processor deal.

Amazon is currently selling the Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor for £149. That’s a 25% saving on its £199.99 RRP.

Save 25% on the Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor The Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor is now available at a 25 percent discount on Amazon. Amazon

Save 25%

Now £149 View Deal

It’s a great deal for a flexible food processor that uses Ninja’s Auto-iQ system to select five automatic programs: blend, max blend, chop, mix, and puree – all with a single button press. Whatever the setting, your ingredients will be mixed to perfection using a powerful 1200W motor.

Every Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor comes with a 1.8L bowl, a 2.1L jug, and a 700ml cup. It also comes with a slicing/grating disc, a dough tool, a chopping tool, as well as stacked and pro extractor blades.

Our Home Technology Editor David Ludlow reviewed the Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor with Auto-IQ BN800UK at launch, and handed out an impressive score of 4.5 out of 5.

“The Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor with Auto-IQ BN800UK is an extremely powerful food processor and blender,” he concluded. “Performance is generally excellent across the board, with the AutoIQ programmes making many jobs even easier”.

David also noted that it “made short work of crushing ice, blending ingredients and chopping, slicing and dicing” in his testing.

It’s a whole lot of machine for your money, offering everything you could possibly need for fine blending.

Amazon has listed this as a ‘Limited time deal’, so it might not make it to Black Friday. We’d recommend bookmarking our Black Friday hub page so that you don’t miss any of the top deals coming our way over the coming weeks.

We’ll be keeping an eye on the kitchen equipment market, as this is always one of the most popular categories each and every Black Friday. We’re also expecting lots of great deals on TVs, headphones, gaming stuff, and much more.