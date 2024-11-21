Ninja’s five-star air fryer is a bargain this Black Friday

One of our favourite air fryers, the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone, is now at its lowest ever price in the Amazon Black Friday sale.

The Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone air fryer is currently just £159.99 which is a massive £80 saving off its RRP.

With six preset cooking functions, including Max Crisp, Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Reheat and Dehydrate, the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone is a truly versatile kitchen appliance that can handle most meals in its stride.

Its 9.5-litre capacity, which is split between two equal-sized drawers, allows you to cook up to eight portions at once with each drawer large enough to fit up to 1.4kg of fries or a 2kg whole chicken.

Thanks to Ninja’s Dual Zone technology, you can seamlessly cook two different foods between the drawers and have them finish simultaneously. Or enable Match mode to double your serving size and apply the same setting across the two drawers.

Not only that but all of its removable components are dishwasher safe too, which means less time spent on the dreaded post-dinner cleanup.

We loved the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone and gave the air fryer a perfect five-star rating, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow concluding the appliance is “the best and most flexible air fryer we’ve tested.”

Dave continues: “Spot-on results in all cooking modes cement this model’s place as the most flexible air fryer, whether you’re cooking from scratch or just want the best out of frozen convenience food. It comes highly recommended.”

If you have a busy household with multiple mouths to feed or you just want an appliance that’ll take the hassle out of mealtimes, the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone air fryer is a brilliant option. Considering the air fryer is now at its lowest price ever, this is a genuinely fantastic saving for such a powerful appliance.