Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Ninja’s five-star air fryer is a bargain this Black Friday

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

One of our favourite air fryers, the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone, is now at its lowest ever price in the Amazon Black Friday sale.

The Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone air fryer is currently just £159.99 which is a massive £80 saving off its RRP

One of our favourite air fryers is currently at its lowest ever price

One of our favourite air fryers is currently at its lowest ever price

The five-star Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone air fryer is currently just £159.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, which is the lowest we’ve seen the appliance go for at the retailer.

  • Amazon
  • Was £239.99
  • Now £159.99
View Deal

With six preset cooking functions, including Max Crisp, Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Reheat and Dehydrate, the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone is a truly versatile kitchen appliance that can handle most meals in its stride. 

Its 9.5-litre capacity, which is split between two equal-sized drawers, allows you to cook up to eight portions at once with each drawer large enough to fit up to 1.4kg of fries or a 2kg whole chicken. 

Thanks to Ninja’s Dual Zone technology, you can seamlessly cook two different foods between the drawers and have them finish simultaneously. Or enable Match mode to double your serving size and apply the same setting across the two drawers. 

Not only that but all of its removable components are dishwasher safe too, which means less time spent on the dreaded post-dinner cleanup.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access

We loved the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone and gave the air fryer a perfect five-star rating, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow concluding the appliance is “the best and most flexible air fryer we’ve tested.”

Dave continues: “Spot-on results in all cooking modes cement this model’s place as the most flexible air fryer, whether you’re cooking from scratch or just want the best out of frozen convenience food. It comes highly recommended.”

If you have a busy household with multiple mouths to feed or you just want an appliance that’ll take the hassle out of mealtimes, the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone air fryer is a brilliant option. Considering the air fryer is now at its lowest price ever, this is a genuinely fantastic saving for such a powerful appliance.

You might like…

Amazon’s iPad competitor is now at its lowest ever price

Amazon’s iPad competitor is now at its lowest ever price

Jessica Gorringe 6 mins ago
Wait till you see how cheap Dyson vacuums are for Black Friday

Wait till you see how cheap Dyson vacuums are for Black Friday

Chris Smith 4 hours ago
When the iPhone 14 is this affordable, why get an Android?

When the iPhone 14 is this affordable, why get an Android?

Chris Smith 4 hours ago
This Black Friday Dyson hair straightener deal will make someone’s year

This Black Friday Dyson hair straightener deal will make someone’s year

Chris Smith 5 hours ago
iPhone 16 doesn’t stand a chance against this Galaxy S24 deal

iPhone 16 doesn’t stand a chance against this Galaxy S24 deal

Jon Mundy 12 hours ago
Sony’s 5-star earbuds have plummeted to an AirPods beating price

Sony’s 5-star earbuds have plummeted to an AirPods beating price

Jon Mundy 12 hours ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words