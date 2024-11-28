Everyone’s favourite Ninja dual-drawer air fryer is now the tastiest offer of Black Friday

The Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer is the perfect air fryer for cooking up large portions of food and right now it’s nearly 60% off for Black Friday.

The large-capacity air fryer would typically cost you £269.99. However, shop refurbished on eBay and you could take the air fryer home for as little as £113.24. That’s a huge 58% reduction on this highly-rated appliance.

All you need to do is enter codes NINJABF20 and CHILLY5 at checkout. By combining these two discounts, eBay will slash a further £35.76 off the already marked reduction on its website.

What are you waiting for? Save £156.75 and reduce your environmental impact by shopping this refurbished air fryer on eBay.

The Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer is a large-capacity air fryer from Ninja perfect for feeding big families or preparing meals for the week.

The air fryer includes a 9.5L capacity across the two cooking drawers, with each drawer able to fit an entire 2kg chicken. You can choose to cook two different foods with different times and programs for complete meals or the same food across both drawers for larger portions. Regardless of which you choose, this air fryer ensures that both drawers are ready at the same time.

There are a wide variety of cooking modes to choose from, including air fry, max crisp, roast, bake, dehydrate and reheat. There’s even the Digital Cooking Probe to continuously monitor food temperature and ensure your meat is never overcooked again.

This particular model is marked as refurbished, meaning it will perform like new but may show small cosmetic imperfections, such as scratches or dents. It also comes with a one-year guarantee, providing you some peace of mind if you’re unsure about going refurbished.

While we have yet to review this newer model (AF451UK), we did test its predecessor, the Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer (AF400UK). We were highly impressed by the air fryer, awarding it a glowing 5-star rating, with David Ludlow writing “If you want generous capacity and the option to cook different items at different temperatures, then this is the air fryer for you”.

