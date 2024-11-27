Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

The Ninja Knife Block’s Black Friday saving just made Christmas dinner a breeze

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Hosting Christmas dinner this year? This Ninja knife block with built-in sharpener and five premium-quality knives will not only make dinner preparation a breeze but it’s also a steal on Amazon. 

Take £60 off and get the Ninja Foodi StaySharp Knife Block with Integrated Sharpener for just £109.99 in this Black Friday offer on Amazon.

The Ninja Foodi StaySharp Knife Block with integrated sharpener and five premium knives is currently just £109.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, which is a saving of 35%.

The Ninja Foodi StaySharp Knife Block has an integrated StaySharp knife sharpener so you can easily maintain all five of the included knives at home. 

Its five knives include eight-inch chef, bread and slicing knives, a five-inch utility knife and a 3.5-inch paring knife too, which are ideal for everyday use. 

Ninja also promises that, with the help of the StaySharp Knife Sharpener, the five knives will remain sharp for up to ten years. Just ensure you sharpen each knife every two weeks for the best possible results.

To sharpen a knife, simply ensure it’s clean and dry, then lock the blade into the StaySharp and restore its edge with just a few swipes of the lever. The dynamic stone sharpening wheel is designed to seamlessly engage your blade at the correct angle with just the right amount of pressure applied. 

Otherwise, all five knives promise precision cutting and are built from durable stainless-steel with full-tang construction and are rust-resistant too. 

Each knife sports ergonomic, wear-resistant handles too for maximum comfort during cooking. Plus all knives have a premium half-bolset at the base of their respective handles, for total grip control while allowing for full-length sharpening too.

While we haven’t reviewed the Ninja Foodi StaySharp Knife Block ourselves, it currently boasts a near-perfect 4.8-star rating based on over 3,900 customer reviews on Amazon.

Customers praise the sharpness and build quality of the set and say it’s easy to keep the knives sharp for a long time. 

Whether you’re an avid chef and want premium equipment at an affordable price or you just need kitchen tools that make meal prep that much easier, the Ninja Foodi StaySharp Knife Block is a fantastic addition to any kitchen.

