Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Our favourite large air fryer is at its lowest ever price for Black Friday

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Make the most of this unbelievably low price for the mammoth 10.4L Ninja Air Fryer and ensure that Christmas dinner goes off without a hitch. 

Ninja’s mighty FlexDrawer Air Fryer in a sleek Black and Copper finish is currently just £199.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. 

Our favourite large air fryer is reduced just in time for Christmas

Our favourite large air fryer is reduced just in time for Christmas

Now just £199.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer 10.4L air fryer is at its lowest ever price.

  • Amazon
  • Was £269.99
  • Now £199.99
View Deal

Not only is this the lowest price we’ve seen the air fryer reach at the retailer but Ninja also includes a chef-created recipe guide and a pair of silicone tongs in this bundle too. 

With a mammoth 10.4L capacity that can cook over eight portions, the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer is perfect for busy households with numerous mouths to feed or anyone who loves to entertain – especially with Christmas just around the corner. 

Its included divider allows you to easily transform the FlexDrawer’s main 10.4L zone into two independent cooking areas, with each 5.2L area able to fit up to a 2kg chicken or 1.5kg of fries.

Thanks to Ninja’s clever Dual Zone technology, you can then cook two foods across each zone in different ways, yet have them finish simultaneously. This allows you to cook a main and side at once or simply cater to different tastes without much extra hassle. 

Alternatively you can remove the divider and make the most of the huge area, coined MegaZone, and cook larger foods and traybakes in one.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access

The FlexDrawer is preset with seven cooking functions including Air Fry, Max Crisp, Roast, Bake, Reheat, Dehydrate and Prove. Ninja explains that its Air Fry mode is not only up to 65% faster than a fan oven but it also uses up to 45% less energy too, which means you can save time and money. 

We gave the FlexDrawer a near-perfect 4.5-star rating with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow concluding: “Easy to use, powerful and producing excellent, even results, the Ninja AF500UK is another winner from the company.”

Visit our full Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer 10.4L review to learn more about the appliance and see its full specs. 

Cook up a storm this festive season with the mighty 10.4L Ninja Air Fryer and take the hassle out of Christmas dinner prep.

You might like…

ESET’s 50% off Black Friday saving makes malware protection affordable

ESET’s 50% off Black Friday saving makes malware protection affordable

Thomas Deehan 11 mins ago
Everyone’s favourite Ninja dual-drawer air fryer is now the tastiest offer of Black Friday

Everyone’s favourite Ninja dual-drawer air fryer is now the tastiest offer of Black Friday

Hannah Davies 21 mins ago
This stunning Pixel 8a Black Friday deal destroys mid-range competition

This stunning Pixel 8a Black Friday deal destroys mid-range competition

Jon Mundy 22 mins ago
Best 32-inch TV Black Friday deals: Save big on small TVs

Best 32-inch TV Black Friday deals: Save big on small TVs

Kob Monney 23 mins ago
Best Black Friday 2024 SIM-only deals: Bargains from EE, Voxi & more

Best Black Friday 2024 SIM-only deals: Bargains from EE, Voxi & more

Lewis Painter 25 mins ago
The Amazon Fire Max 11 iPad rival is now at its lowest ever price for Black Friday

The Amazon Fire Max 11 iPad rival is now at its lowest ever price for Black Friday

Max Parker 37 mins ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access