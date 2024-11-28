Our favourite large air fryer is at its lowest ever price for Black Friday

Make the most of this unbelievably low price for the mammoth 10.4L Ninja Air Fryer and ensure that Christmas dinner goes off without a hitch.

Ninja’s mighty FlexDrawer Air Fryer in a sleek Black and Copper finish is currently just £199.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

Our favourite large air fryer is reduced just in time for Christmas Now just £199.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer 10.4L air fryer is at its lowest ever price. Amazon

Not only is this the lowest price we’ve seen the air fryer reach at the retailer but Ninja also includes a chef-created recipe guide and a pair of silicone tongs in this bundle too.

With a mammoth 10.4L capacity that can cook over eight portions, the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer is perfect for busy households with numerous mouths to feed or anyone who loves to entertain – especially with Christmas just around the corner.

Its included divider allows you to easily transform the FlexDrawer’s main 10.4L zone into two independent cooking areas, with each 5.2L area able to fit up to a 2kg chicken or 1.5kg of fries.

Thanks to Ninja’s clever Dual Zone technology, you can then cook two foods across each zone in different ways, yet have them finish simultaneously. This allows you to cook a main and side at once or simply cater to different tastes without much extra hassle.

Alternatively you can remove the divider and make the most of the huge area, coined MegaZone, and cook larger foods and traybakes in one.

The FlexDrawer is preset with seven cooking functions including Air Fry, Max Crisp, Roast, Bake, Reheat, Dehydrate and Prove. Ninja explains that its Air Fry mode is not only up to 65% faster than a fan oven but it also uses up to 45% less energy too, which means you can save time and money.

We gave the FlexDrawer a near-perfect 4.5-star rating with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow concluding: “Easy to use, powerful and producing excellent, even results, the Ninja AF500UK is another winner from the company.”

Visit our full Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer 10.4L review to learn more about the appliance and see its full specs.

Cook up a storm this festive season with the mighty 10.4L Ninja Air Fryer and take the hassle out of Christmas dinner prep.