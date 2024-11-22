Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

The space-saving Ninja Foodi 3-in-1 Toaster is currently a steal on Amazon

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Upgrade your work from home lunches with the versatile and space saving Ninja Foodi 3-in-1 Toaster, which is now a bargain on Amazon.

The multi-functional Ninja Foodi 3-in-1 Toaster is currently just £129 on Amazon, which is over £20 off its usual RRP.

The Ninja Foodi 3-in-1 is much more than a standard toaster, thanks to its flip design that transforms the appliance into a grill and panini press too, and is now just £129 on Amazon.

Much more than just a bog-standard toaster, the Ninja Foodi 3-in-1 has a flip design that transforms the appliance from a toaster into a grill and panini press, which negates the need for multiple appliances taking up your kitchen space. 

Unlike typical toasters which have either two or four bread slots, the Ninja Foodi 3-in-1 instead has just one. This slot is longer and wider than standard and allows for two slices of bread or two bagel halves to comfortably fit at once. 

There’s also a choice between seven shade settings and a digital control panel with a built-in time, to ensure you make the perfect slice of toast every time. 

With seven cooking functions including Toast, Bagel, Defrost, Grill, Panini, Bake and Reheat, you can use the Foodi Toaster for multiple purposes from toast to grilled cheese, baked croissants and even reheating last night’s pizza.

The 3-in-1 toaster also features a uniquely designed crumb tray that catches crumbs when in both toaster and grill position, so you won’t have to worry about cleaning up any mess on the countertops afterwards.

We gave the Ninja Foodi 3-in-1 Toaster a four-star rating with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow hailing it as “the most versatile toaster” he’s tested as it “combines traditional features with a grill and sandwich press.” 

For an in-depth look at the appliance then be sure to visit our dedicated Ninja Foodi 3-in-1 Toaster review.

If you’re limited on kitchen space and want to save money on multiple appliances then the Ninja Foodi 3-in-1 Toaster is a fantastic kitchen gadget. Now just £129 on Amazon, make anything from the perfect panini to baked croissants in minutes.

