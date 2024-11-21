Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

This Ninja alternative dual-zone air fryer is a steal for Black Friday

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Cook meals up to 55% faster while saving up to 75% of energy compared to a traditional oven thanks to the Cosori Dual Air Fryer. 

Save £70 and get the Cosori Dual Air Fryer for just £129.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday event. 

Simplify mealtimes with the 8.5-litre Cosori Dual Air Fryer

The 8.5-litre capacity Cosori Dual Zone is now just £129.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

  • Amazon
  • Was £199.99
  • Now £129.99
View Deal

With a generous capacity, wide temperature range of 35-230°C and eight pre-set functions, the Cosori Dual Air Fryer is a versatile and powerful kitchen gadget that’ll suit most households. 

Its 8.5-litre capacity is split between two 4.25-litre baskets which can be used either independently with Sync Finish mode enabled, or as one large cooking space for extra large portion sizes thanks to Sync Cook.

Sync Finish allows you to cook two different food types in both baskets yet have them ready simultaneously, which is perfect for making complete meals at once, while Sync Cook matches the cooking time and temperature across both baskets. 

Otherwise, the Cosori Dual Zone also sports Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Reheat, Grill and Dry functions too, so you can cook a variety of meals in the device. For extra inspiration the air fryer also comes equipped with over 100 online recipes so you can make the most out of your appliance.

The Dual Zone is also fitted with numerous thoughtful features and additions that make using the appliance that bit easier, such as a shake reminder halfway through cooking, preheat mode and dishwasher safe components.

We gave the Cosori Dual Zone a four-star rating, with our reviewer concluding it’s “a great dual-zone air fryer that cooks food evenly and offers a larger capacity that makes it a solid choice for larger families.”

They continued: “It’s also a good-looking appliance and offers a reasonable amount of functions for its higher price.”

Not only is the Cosori Dual Zone a versatile and powerful air fryer, that makes light work of cooking complete meals and large portions, but at just £129.99 it’s now a genuinely affordable kitchen gadget.

