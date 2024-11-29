Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

One of our favourite Ninja air fryers is at its lowest ever price on Amazon

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Make entire meals for the whole family in as little as 15 minutes with the top-rated Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 air fryer, which is now at its lowest ever price on Amazon.

Save almost 50% and get the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Air Fryer and Multi Cooker for just £129.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday event. This is the lowest we’ve seen the appliance go for on the retailer, so we’d recommend taking advantage of this deal while it’s still available. 

As the name suggests, the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 air fryer boasts 10 versatile cooking functions including steam air fry, steam bake, grill, air fry and slow cook. 

There’s also Ninja’s Speedi Meals function which cooks entire meals at once with the included Cook and Crisp tray. Simply place the tray into the cooking pot and layer different ingredients such as grains, pastas, vegetables and proteins and cook them simultaneously.

With Ninja’s clever rapid cooking system, steam is combined with the convection heat from air frying to cook meals in as little as 15-minutes. This system can be used with Speedi Meals mode, which means entire meals can be cooked in just 15-minutes, and also with Steam Air Fry, Steam Bake and the standalone Steam mode. 

As the Ninja Speedi requires little to no oil, meals are not just ready faster but are made with up to 75% less fat than traditional deep frying methods.

Its 5.7L capacity cooking pot means up to four portions can be made at once, making it perfect for smaller families. 

Not only does the Ninja Speedi aim to reduce cooking time but thanks to its dishwasher-safe cooking pot and tray, the post-dinner cleanup is also finished quickly too. 

We gave the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 air fryer a 4.5-star rating, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow “the Ninja Speedi is a smart and convenient way to cook entire meals in one go”. To learn more about its specs, make sure you visit our in-depth Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 air fryer review.

If you’re looking for a versatile kitchen gadget that not only saves time cooking but also results in healthier meals for all the family, then this offer on the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 air fryer is not one to be missed.

