Nextbase’s Black Friday deal is a must if you don’t own a dash cam

Calling all drivers – if you’ve been meaning to kit your car out with a state of the art dash cam but have yet to take the plunge then now’s your chance thanks to Nextbase’s buy one get one half price Black Friday offer.

At this point, it almost goes without saying that if you want to stay as safe as you can be whilst on the road, then a good dashboard camera is a must. It’s the only way to truly get to the bottom of any incidents that may occur when you’re behind the wheel, which only saves you from future hassle if ever you need to get in contact with your insurance provider.

Nextbase’s wide array of dash cams are already highly rated not just for the amount of features they bring to the table but also for the fact that they encompass a wide range of budgets. With a buy one, get one half price offer however, you can snag a Nextbase dashcam to keep yourself safe on the road, and then also get a rear-facing camera at half its usual cost, ensuring that nothing is left up to chance when it comes to road safety.

Nextbase’s Black Friday offer is here Nextbase’s Black Friday offer now lets you pick up a dash cam and get a second one for half price. For anyone who’s yet to set one up in their car, this is a great opportunity to do so. Nextbase

Limited time offer

Buy one get one half price View Deal

Simply put, if this is your first time buying a dash cam for your car then this is a great opportunity to get everything you need in one fell swoop.

Of course, if you haven’t had a chance to deep dive into which Nextbase dash cam makes the most sense for you then fear not, here’s a quick run-down of the key products to know about and what they offer.

At the high-end of the equation is the premium Nextbase iQ which comes in three options: 1K, 2K and 4K. As you can probably imagine, it’s the latter of those three that offers the best video capture quality with stunning 4K clarity that makes it incredibly easy to zoom in on key details without losing the integrity of what’s been recorded.

Thanks to voice control, you can ask the Nextbase iQ to perform various functions such as Witness Mode which starts to share what’s being filmed with a trusted contact in real time, ensuring that your loved ones are aware of any developing issues. In the event of a serious accident, Emergency SOS mode will contact the local authorities on your behalf, which could prove crucial if you’re unable to make a call yourself. Do note that some of the Nextbase iQ’s features require a subscription to use, but if you do want the most well-rounded option then this is it.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel. Get Access

If you’re not too fussed about a wide-ranging feature-set and simply want to have quality 4K footage that you can rely on when you’re out driving then the Nextbase 622GW is probably the better option for you. It gets you all of the core features you would want on the road, but for a lesser price than the iQ.

For the budget conscious buyers out there (maybe first-time drivers who have already spent a fair bit buying a car), the Nextbase Piqo is a compact but no less impressive option that can be set up easily to then record stable 1080p HD video. Footage can also be easily shared via the Nextbase app, so you don’t have to worry about cables when it comes to retrieving any recorded video.

Any one of these dash cams can be paired with Nextbase’s rear-view and cabin-view cameras for a more expansive set-up that can provide full peace of mind.

Just remember that Nextbase’s buy one get one half price offer is only available for a limited time so if you want to make sure that your car is protected during the holidays and into 2025, this is a Black Friday deal you won’t want to miss.

This article has been published in partnership with Nextbase. You can read about our partnership policies here.