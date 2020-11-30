New MacBook Pro with M1 chip is a shock Cyber Monday bargain

In what’s possibly the biggest shock of Cyber Monday so far, Amazon has cut the price of the new 13-inch MacBook Pro despite the laptop launching just a few weeks ago.

The MacBook Pro with M1 chip is now available for £1249.97 at Amazon UK, which is £49.03 cheaper than the original price. That may not seem like a significant reduction, but it’s still the cheapest price you’ll find for the recently launched laptop.

Deal: Buy the 13-inch MacBook Pro 2020 with M1 chip for just £1249.97 (save £49.03)

The 13-inch MacBook Pro model in question features the Apple M1 chip, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Apple also claims the integrated graphics inside the laptop is capable of intensive creative work such as video editing and animation.

We unfortunately haven’t reviewed the new 13-inch MacBook Pro just yet, but Apple suggests the CPU is up to 2.8x speedier than the previous generation, while the GPU up to 5x faster. Apple also claims the Pro is capable of lasting around 20 hours on a single charge.

The design looks to be identical to the previous Intel model, although we reckon it still looks like one of the best looking laptops currently available.

Deal: Buy the 13-inch MacBook Pro 2020 with M1 chip for just £1249.97 (save £49.03)

Apple’s laptop also comes pre-installed with MacOS Big Sur, so you get all of the latest and greatest Mac software enhancements out of the box. Since this is the MacBook Pro, you also get a TouchBar above the keyboard, which allows for shortcuts with the likes of Adobe.

If you’ve been thinking about buying the new 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 chip, then this is absolutely the best time to make the jump, with new MacBook laptops rarely ever getting discounts.

If you want to be up to date with the latest deals over Cyber Monday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Computing Editor Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focussed on everything computer-related, giving him a v…