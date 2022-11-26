 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Never miss a delivery with the Ring Video Doorbell Black Friday bargain

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

The Ring Video Doorbell is a smart alternative to a doorbell, connecting over a Wi-Fi connection to alert your Echo devices whenever the postman comes for a visit. For the Black Friday sale, it’s seen a massive 33% discount.

Amazon’s Ring Video Doorbell usually costs as much as £89.99, but now it’s available for just £59.99 following a £30 price cut.

Amazon has plenty more jaw-dropping deals on offer this week too, and we’ve rounded our top recommended discounts in our Best Black Friday Deals page.

The Ring Video Doorbell can record 1080p HD video, allowing you to greet visitors remotely via your smartphone. You can also receive notifications whenever someone moves close to your front door or presses the doorbell.

Never miss a delivery with the Ring Video Doorbell Black Friday bargain

Never miss a delivery with the Ring Video Doorbell Black Friday bargain

The wireless Ring Video Doorbell is available for just £59.99 in this Black Friday stonker.

  • Amazon
  • Save £30
  • Now £59.99
View Deal

It can be paired with other Alexe-enabled devices too, such as your Echo smart speakers, to make sure that you won’t miss a delivery. This will be useful for anyone in a large home, who can’t hear a more traditional doorbell in faraway rooms.

We gave the Ring Video Doorbell a 4 out of 5 star rating in our review, and said in our verdict: “The Ring Video Doorbell 2nd Gen works brilliantly for dealing with callers and it integrates fully with Alexa and other Ring devices. If you just want a smart doorbell, so you can answer your doorbell from anywhere, the low price here makes this product hard to argue against.”

You can find better, more expensive alternatives if you want to catch high-grade video from your doorbell. But if you mainly want a wireless smart doorbell just for answering the door, then there’s no better option at this bargain price.

Ring Video Doorbell price history on Amazon via Keepa

Best Black Friday Deals

You might like…

Best Black Friday Laptop Deals Live 2022: Save big on Apple, Dell and Surface laptops

Best Black Friday Laptop Deals Live 2022: Save big on Apple, Dell and Surface laptops

Ryan Jones 3 hours ago
The Apple Watch Series 7 is at its lowest price yet right now

The Apple Watch Series 7 is at its lowest price yet right now

Peter Phelps 3 hours ago
Save £522 with this super-speedy Virgin Broadband Black Friday deal

Save £522 with this super-speedy Virgin Broadband Black Friday deal

Ryan Jones 4 hours ago
Here’s another phenomenal Black Friday deal for the LG OLED48A2

Here’s another phenomenal Black Friday deal for the LG OLED48A2

Kob Monney 4 hours ago
This 200GB Galaxy S22 deal is cheaper than going SIM-free

This 200GB Galaxy S22 deal is cheaper than going SIM-free

Peter Phelps 5 hours ago
Save £220 on the luxury Bang and Olufsen H95 noise cancellers for Black Friday

Save £220 on the luxury Bang and Olufsen H95 noise cancellers for Black Friday

Kob Monney 6 hours ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.