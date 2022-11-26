Never miss a delivery with the Ring Video Doorbell Black Friday bargain

The Ring Video Doorbell is a smart alternative to a doorbell, connecting over a Wi-Fi connection to alert your Echo devices whenever the postman comes for a visit. For the Black Friday sale, it’s seen a massive 33% discount.

Amazon’s Ring Video Doorbell usually costs as much as £89.99, but now it’s available for just £59.99 following a £30 price cut.

Amazon has plenty more jaw-dropping deals on offer this week too, and we’ve rounded our top recommended discounts in our Best Black Friday Deals page.

The Ring Video Doorbell can record 1080p HD video, allowing you to greet visitors remotely via your smartphone. You can also receive notifications whenever someone moves close to your front door or presses the doorbell.

It can be paired with other Alexe-enabled devices too, such as your Echo smart speakers, to make sure that you won’t miss a delivery. This will be useful for anyone in a large home, who can’t hear a more traditional doorbell in faraway rooms.

We gave the Ring Video Doorbell a 4 out of 5 star rating in our review, and said in our verdict: “The Ring Video Doorbell 2nd Gen works brilliantly for dealing with callers and it integrates fully with Alexa and other Ring devices. If you just want a smart doorbell, so you can answer your doorbell from anywhere, the low price here makes this product hard to argue against.”

You can find better, more expensive alternatives if you want to catch high-grade video from your doorbell. But if you mainly want a wireless smart doorbell just for answering the door, then there’s no better option at this bargain price.

