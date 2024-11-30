Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

It has never been cheaper to invest in a Ring Video Doorbell

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Black Friday may be drawing to a close, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still secure yourself a bargain on the Amazon-owned Ring Video Doorbell – in fact, it’s currently at its lowest price yet. 

For a limited time, Amazon is offering the 2024 variant of the Ring Video Doorbell for just £59, a solid £40.99 discount on its regular £99.99 RRP, complete with free next-day delivery for Amazon Prime members. 

The latest Ring Video Doorbell is down to its lowest price ever

The latest Ring Video Doorbell is down to its lowest price ever

Amazon has slashed £40.99 off the latest Ring Video Doorbell, bringing it down to a tempting £59 and representing the cheapest the smart home tech has been since launch earlier this year.

  • Amazon
  • £40.99 off
  • £59
View Deal

The Ring Video Doorbell is a fantastic bit of smart home kit that’ll signal the end of missed package deliveries, offering two-way chat, mobile notifications and even integration with Amazon’s Alexa system to alert you or even show a live stream of the doorbell whenever it’s pressed, depending on the Echo you have in your home.

Even if you’ve got an older Ring Video Doorbell already installed, it may be worth considering this deal as newer variants of the doorbell are way smarter than they used to be.

In the case of the latest Video Doorbell, Ring has added a new head-to-toe view that lets you see not only more of the person at your door, but also any packages that might’ve been left outside. It’ll also send you a dedicated alert if it spots an unsupervised package on your doorstep, just in case you forget to pick it up.

The Video Doorbell also includes benefits like colour night vision to provide a clearer view of what’s happening at your front door after dark, and an included removal tool makes it easier than ever to remove the doorbell from the mount for charging.

Combined with a boosted battery life and improved motion detection compared to earlier versions of the Video Doorbell, it could well be worth investing in – especially at such a heavy discount.

You might like…

My favourite Anker charger is an absolute Black Friday must-have

My favourite Anker charger is an absolute Black Friday must-have

Lewis Painter 1 hour ago
This LG OLED deal might be the best TV saving of Black Friday weekend

This LG OLED deal might be the best TV saving of Black Friday weekend

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
Save big on Meta’s most capable VR headset this Black Friday

Save big on Meta’s most capable VR headset this Black Friday

Lewis Painter 3 hours ago
It’s your last chance to get the Echo Pop at over 50% off on Amazon

It’s your last chance to get the Echo Pop at over 50% off on Amazon

Jessica Gorringe 3 hours ago
Turn your home into a Smart Home with Amazon’s stunning Echo Show 10 deal

Turn your home into a Smart Home with Amazon’s stunning Echo Show 10 deal

Lewis Painter 4 hours ago
I can’t live without my robot vacuum, here’s why I’d recommend one

I can’t live without my robot vacuum, here’s why I’d recommend one

Jessica Gorringe 4 hours ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access