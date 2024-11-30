It has never been cheaper to invest in a Ring Video Doorbell

Black Friday may be drawing to a close, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still secure yourself a bargain on the Amazon-owned Ring Video Doorbell – in fact, it’s currently at its lowest price yet.

For a limited time, Amazon is offering the 2024 variant of the Ring Video Doorbell for just £59, a solid £40.99 discount on its regular £99.99 RRP, complete with free next-day delivery for Amazon Prime members.

The latest Ring Video Doorbell is down to its lowest price ever Amazon has slashed £40.99 off the latest Ring Video Doorbell, bringing it down to a tempting £59 and representing the cheapest the smart home tech has been since launch earlier this year. Amazon

£40.99 off

£59 View Deal

The Ring Video Doorbell is a fantastic bit of smart home kit that’ll signal the end of missed package deliveries, offering two-way chat, mobile notifications and even integration with Amazon’s Alexa system to alert you or even show a live stream of the doorbell whenever it’s pressed, depending on the Echo you have in your home.

Even if you’ve got an older Ring Video Doorbell already installed, it may be worth considering this deal as newer variants of the doorbell are way smarter than they used to be.

In the case of the latest Video Doorbell, Ring has added a new head-to-toe view that lets you see not only more of the person at your door, but also any packages that might’ve been left outside. It’ll also send you a dedicated alert if it spots an unsupervised package on your doorstep, just in case you forget to pick it up.

The Video Doorbell also includes benefits like colour night vision to provide a clearer view of what’s happening at your front door after dark, and an included removal tool makes it easier than ever to remove the doorbell from the mount for charging.

Combined with a boosted battery life and improved motion detection compared to earlier versions of the Video Doorbell, it could well be worth investing in – especially at such a heavy discount.