Need inflation busting headphones? This Soundcore Black Friday deal gets you top shelf value

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

This Black Friday deal on the excellent Soundcore Space One headphones supplies some seriously good value.

Anker’s official eBay outlet is offering the Soundcore Space One headphones at a steep discount as part of its Black Friday event. Sure, this deal might list the usual £89.99 RRP right now, but thanks to the 24AKW4711 discount code you can save 28%, securing them for just £64.79.

Save 28% on the Soundcore Space One headphones

The Soundcore Space One headphones are selling at a steep 28% discount this Black Friday.

It’s an outstanding price for these startlingly well-equipped headphones. You’re getting adaptive noise cancellation, full sound from 40mm drivers, up to 55 hours of battery life, and support for the high-res LDAC codec.

There’s also multipoint pairing, which means that you’ll be able to seamlessly switch between two connected devices. Google Fast Pair will help Android users to get connected quickly and seamlessly, and you can fine-tune the set-up using the free Soundcore app.

Our AV editor Kob Monney reviewed the Soundcore Space One a littler earlier this year, and he liked them a lot. Doling out a 4.5 out of 5 score, Kob called them “Stylish affordable headphones with good sound and a mostly effective noise-cancelling performance”.

He found them to be comfortable to wear, with a flexible floating axis design ensuring a custom fit. They’re also stylish to look at, and are effective at mitigating external sound using a competent ANC system. You also get “good clarity and detail with music”, and of course that affordable price.

Going back to the matter of sound quality, Kob said that the Soundcore Space One sounded “better than a few equivalent options around the same price”.

Honestly, £65 for headphones with this specification and quality is outstanding value.

We’re ramping up our Black Friday deals coverage as the days tick down to the big day itself, so be sure to pop a bookmark in for the link above.

