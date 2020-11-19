If you’re one of the lucky few who has a PS5 secured for launch day, then what better time to indulge in some multiplayer than with a cheeky price drop on the DualSense controller, courtesy of ShopTo’s eBay page?

At full price, bagging a new PS5 controller would set you back an eye-watering £67.99, but by using the code PURCHASE20 at the checkout, you can bring that down to a palatable £54.39. It’s worth pointing out however that not only does the code expire at midnight tonight, but stock is also dwindling for the controller. If you do fancy making use of this sweet deal, then now’s the time to pounce.

Deal: PS5 DualSense Controller for just £54.39 (use code PURCHASE20)

Obviously, you don’t need us to tell you why having a spare controller is important. Heck, even if you don’t plan on diving into some local multiplayer, it can still be handy to have a spare when one controller runs out of battery.

But if you do fancy a bit of multiplayer action then you’re in luck as the PS5 has some stellar titles right out of the gate that encourage a second player to join in with the fun. Sackboy: A Big Adventure is the highlight in this regard, offering up the same platforming action made famous by the likes of Super Mario 3D World.

In her review for the title, Games Editor Jade King wrote: “Certain levels are designed with multiplayer in mind, requiring a fellow sackperson by your side to figure out puzzles and deal with baddies. These are engaging little excursions, although are sporadic enough that those playing on their lonesome won’t feel like they’re missing out. Couch co-op isn’t very common nowadays, so it’s lovely to see a next-gen title embrace it so openly.”

Even with Black Friday next week, it’ll arguably be even harder to nab a deal like this as there will be more people on the prowl for a bargain. If you want our advice, then don’t less this fantastic offer pass you by, but make sure to use the code PURCHASE20 to receive the discount at the checkout.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

