Need a premium phone on a budget? This Galaxy S20 FE Black Friday deal is just the ticket

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re looking for a flagship-level phone without the high-end price, look no further than this incredible Black Friday offer on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. 

The S20 FE is currently available for just £19 a month and no upfront cost from Mobile Phones Direct. The 24-month contract consists of the phone and a Three SIM with 30GB of data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes. 

We did the maths and that works out at a total of £456 over the 24 months. To put that into context, Samsung currently charges £599 on its own website for the smartphone alone. For £143 more, you’re getting the phone, along with all of the data, texts and minutes that this SIM entails. 

The Galaxy S20 FE is a stylish phone with a good number of flagship-level specs. The FE in the name stands for ‘Fan Edition’, marking itself as a more affordable, mid-year update to 2020’s premium Galaxy S20. 

The phone features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 12-megapixel triple camera with 30x Space Zoom and the 5G Snapdragon 865 chipset. 

Editor Max Parker gave the S20 FE 4.5/5 stars in our review, praising its display, battery life and choice of chipset. 

“I can’t say enough good things about the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and if you want a phone that feels very much like a flagship without spending over £699 then this is the best that’s currently on offer”, wrote Max. 

Of course, it’s important to note that this phone came out in 2020, meaning Samsung has since updated its FE line with the S21 FE. However, if you’re looking for a 5G phone with a flagship feel on a budget, the S20 FE remains an excellent choice. 

Head over to Mobile Phones Direct now to get the Galaxy S20 FE with 30GB of data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes for just £19 a month with no upfront cost. 

