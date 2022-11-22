 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Need a cheap smart speaker? The 3rd Gen Echo Dot is now just £16.99

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re searching for an affordable Alexa speaker to smarten up your home, look no further than the 3rd Gen Echo Dot. The smart speaker is currently over half off in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. 

That means you can pick it up for just £16.99 instead of £39.99 with a huge £23 discount for a limited time only. 

You can also check out our guide to the best Black Friday deals for more fantastic offers as they appear over the next week. 

The Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is a Bluetooth speaker equipped with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant. This means you can use it to listen to music, make calls, check the weather, read the news and much more.

You can even call upon Alexa to control other smart home devices, such as any smart lights, cameras or thermostats, with just your voice. 

The Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is over half off this Black Friday

The Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is over half off this Black Friday

If you’re in need of a new (or second) smart speaker, you’re in luck. The Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is currently over half off on Amazon, reducing its price from £39.99 to just £16.99 while this Black Friday offer lasts.

  • Amazon
  • Save 58%
  • £16.99
View Deal

The Echo Dot has a stylish charcoal fabric design and is compatible with a range of music streaming services, including Amazon Music, Apple Music and Spotify. 

There’s also a Microphone Off button that electronically disconnects the mic for additional privacy. 

We gave the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) an impressive 4.5/5 stars in our review, praising its improved design and audio over previous models. 

“The Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) as a vast improvement on the originals, even though it costs exactly the same”, wrote Home Technology Editor David Ludlow. 

“The new finish looks fantastic and the new Echo Dot is a device that you’d happily put out on show. Audio has been dramatically improved, too, both in terms of quality and loudness, which makes Alexa easier to understand and means that the odd bit of music or radio is a possibility. If you’re looking to put Alexa in more rooms, then this is the device to buy”. 

Echo Dot 3rd Gen Keepa

The only other time we’ve seen the Echo Dot plunge this low was during Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale in October. Otherwise, the smart speaker would generally set you back closer to £40. 

Head to Amazon now to pick up the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for just £16.99 and save 58% on the Alexa-powered smart speaker. 

Best Black Friday Deals

You might like…

Smart home enthusiasts need to pick up this Philips Hue Lightstrip deal before Black Friday

Smart home enthusiasts need to pick up this Philips Hue Lightstrip deal before Black Friday

Gemma Ryles 3 mins ago
Best Black Friday PS5 Deals: Huge savings on consoles, games and controllers

Best Black Friday PS5 Deals: Huge savings on consoles, games and controllers

Ryan Jones 15 mins ago
The Nothing Ear (1) have a juicy Black Friday discount that’s hard to pass up

The Nothing Ear (1) have a juicy Black Friday discount that’s hard to pass up

Hannah Davies 36 mins ago
This Black Friday deal gets you over £100 off the Sennheiser Momentum 3

This Black Friday deal gets you over £100 off the Sennheiser Momentum 3

Peter Phelps 40 mins ago
Argos has dropped another air fryer bargain for Black Friday

Argos has dropped another air fryer bargain for Black Friday

Gemma Ryles 2 hours ago
OnePlus 10 Pro gets huge price cut – but you’ll need to act quickly

OnePlus 10 Pro gets huge price cut – but you’ll need to act quickly

Peter Phelps 2 hours ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.