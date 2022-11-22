Need a cheap smart speaker? The 3rd Gen Echo Dot is now just £16.99

If you’re searching for an affordable Alexa speaker to smarten up your home, look no further than the 3rd Gen Echo Dot. The smart speaker is currently over half off in Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

That means you can pick it up for just £16.99 instead of £39.99 with a huge £23 discount for a limited time only.

You can also check out our guide to the best Black Friday deals for more fantastic offers as they appear over the next week.

The Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is a Bluetooth speaker equipped with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant. This means you can use it to listen to music, make calls, check the weather, read the news and much more.

You can even call upon Alexa to control other smart home devices, such as any smart lights, cameras or thermostats, with just your voice.

The Echo Dot has a stylish charcoal fabric design and is compatible with a range of music streaming services, including Amazon Music, Apple Music and Spotify.

There’s also a Microphone Off button that electronically disconnects the mic for additional privacy.

We gave the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) an impressive 4.5/5 stars in our review, praising its improved design and audio over previous models.

“The Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) as a vast improvement on the originals, even though it costs exactly the same”, wrote Home Technology Editor David Ludlow.

“The new finish looks fantastic and the new Echo Dot is a device that you’d happily put out on show. Audio has been dramatically improved, too, both in terms of quality and loudness, which makes Alexa easier to understand and means that the odd bit of music or radio is a possibility. If you’re looking to put Alexa in more rooms, then this is the device to buy”.

The only other time we’ve seen the Echo Dot plunge this low was during Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale in October. Otherwise, the smart speaker would generally set you back closer to £40.

Head to Amazon now to pick up the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for just £16.99 and save 58% on the Alexa-powered smart speaker.

