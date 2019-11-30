Neato Robotics D750 ultimate deal: Grab one of the best robot vacuums half price

Amazon has slashed a massive £500 off the price of the Neato Robotics D750 on a limited time Black Friday deal.

The deal’s live now and lets you grab the Neato Robotics D750 for £399.99, a massive 56% saving on its regular price.

We are big fans of the D7, which scored an impressive 4.5/5 during out in depth review. Highlights include superb automated cleaning, brilliant connectivity, stellar battery life and easy to use mobile app.

As we noted in our in-depth Neato Robotics D750 review:

“A smart and powerful vacuum cleaner that can learn the layout of your home for faster and more accurate cleaning, the Neato Botvac D7 Connected is one of the best robot models you can buy.

“For keeping your house clean automatically, the Neato Botvac D7 Connected is a top choice, doing a great job on my floors and picking up most dirt. The smart no-go areas could clinch it for some, while the intelligent mapping means the vacuum makes sensible and quick navigation choices to clean efficiently.”

The price is also one of the best you’ll get for a robot vacuum. As a category robot vacuums normally cost well over £500, making the Neato Robotics D750’s current price particularly impressive.

The Neato Robotics D750 is one of many vacuums to get a stellar discount this Black Friday. We’ve seen stellar deals on everything from top notch cordless vacuums to robot-hoovers like the Neato Robotics D750 this Black Friday season.

