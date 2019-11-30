Save nearly £50 on the Netgear Orbi Whole Home Mesh Wifi

Orbi user looking to extend your internet coverage? Now’s a good time to be hunting for deals – the company’s Whole Home Mesh has just dropped to £119.99 on Amazon.

This means you can save nearly 30% on this internet saviour, making it a sorely tempting deal this Black Friday. If you’ve already got an Orbi router or WiFi system set-up, but want to get rid of any lingering internet black spots, this little addition should help smooth out any issues.

We haven’t reviewed this specific product, but in general we’ve been impressed by Netgear’s output – they even crop up regularly in our list of top WiFi extenders. On Amazon, the product has a solid four stars, with most users rating the speed boost they get from the product.

This particular gizmo promises to add 2,000 square foot to any Orbi customer’s existing coverage and eliminate dead zones. It also has a relatively simple set-up process, which you can work through via the Orbi app.

When we tested the Orbi Netgear AC300, we found that it matched other AC routers for speeds at short range. But the product really shone when it came to performance speed at further distances, so we imagine the mesh would perform similarly. If you live in a three-storey mansion-type house it should reach the upper floors easily. Also, if this is you, please let me know if you fancy doing a house swap.

One of our recurring grumbles about Neatgear Orbi products is the cost, so if you’re an existing customer looking to upgrade your coverage you should take advantage of the deal while it’s still around. Just think, wouldn’t it be nice to stream endless videos while you’re hiding from relatives this Christmas? We think so too.

