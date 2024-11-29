Give your gaming PC a Black Friday upgrade with this incredible MSI RTX 4080 Super deal

Black Friday is always a great time to think about upgrading your gaming rig, and this year is no different. A new GPU will singlehandedly make the biggest difference to your gaming performance, and one of the finest graphics cards on the market is at its lowest-ever price.

Amazon has cut the price of the MSI GeForce RTX 4080 Super Gaming X Trio to just £989 for Black Friday. It might not be the biggest reduction, with the card usually selling for £1079, but seeing this model sell for under a grand is a true rarity.

Grab an MSI RTX 4080 Super for just £989 Upgrade your gaming PC for less with this amazing deal on MSI’s powerful RTX 4080 Super Gaming X Trio graphics card. These GPUs are rarely found for under four figures, so you can save a pretty penny if you act fast. Amazon

Was £1079.99

£989 View Deal

When we tested the RTX 4080 Super, we said it’s “an incredibly powerful card, particularly for 4K gaming at higher frame rates.” If you’re coming from an older-generation Nvidia card, you can expect to see a significant performance bump, and even if you have a lower-tier 40-series GPU, you’re sure to notice the difference.

MSI’s version features a beefy triple-slot cooler with a trio of Torx 5.0 fans to keep temperatures in check, so you can rest assured you’re getting the most from it.

If you’re all about aesthetics, the card looks the part, too. It has a slick dark grey design with a metal backplate and plenty of customisable RGB lighting elements.

If you’re worried about gravity affecting your massive new card, there’s a support bracket included in the box to prevent sagging, and if noise is a concern, the MSI RTX 4080 Super Gaming X Trio comes pre-configured with dual BIOS modes, one that prioritises low-noise operation, and another that unleashes the full performance of the card.

If the MSI GeForce RTX 4080 Super Gaming X Trio sounds like the right card to take your battle station to the next level, you’ll want to act fast. A deal like this isn’t likely to stick around for long, so head on over to Amazon and bag yourself some serious horsepower.