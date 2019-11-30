The Moto G7 Power’s price just crashed: grab one while you can

You can grab a Motorola G7 Power for a super reasonable £139.90 thanks to a new Cyber Monday deal.

The deal’s live now and marks a massive £40 discount on the Moto G7 Power’s regular price, making the already great value Android phone an absolute steal.

The Moto G7 Power is a tweaked version of the regular Moto G7. It wowed us when we reviewed it earlier this year by offering buyers industry leading battery life and a wealth of features traditionally seen on significantly more expensive smartphones.

Its key selling point is its giant 5000mAh battery which features a quoted 60 hour life. During testing we found there was plenty of truth to this claim.

As we noted in our Motorola Moto G7 Power review:

“The Moto G7 Power represents incredible value for money. It’s £179 unlocked and SIM-free, a price which I find frankly staggering, considering how good the build quality and overall phone experience is, not to mention the powerhouse battery.”

If that wasn’t enough to tempt you, like most Motorola phones, the Moto G7 Power also runs a near pristine install of Android 9, that’s blissfully free of the bloatware and duplicate apps that plague competing affordable phones. Make no mistake, you’ll struggle to find a better phone this price.

