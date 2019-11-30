The Moto G is an absolute steal on this stellar Cyber Monday deal

Amazon’s slashed over £50 off the Motorola Moto G7’s price, making one of 2019’s best affordable Android phones an absolute steal this Cyber Monday.

The deal went live tonight and lets you grab the Moto G7 for a modest £179.99. The Black Friday deal marks a not to be sniffed at £59 saving on the Moto G7’s regular price.

If you’re on the hunt for an affordable Android phone, you’ll struggle to do better than the Moto G7 at this price. Moto Gs have constantly earned a place among the best affordable phones since Motorola launched the line many moons ago. This remained the case this year when the company launched the seventh generation family of Moto Gs.

The regular Moto G7 performed excellently during testing scoring an impressive 4/5 in our in-depth review. Like past Moto Gs, the handset offers buyers an alluring design and wealth of features traditionally seen on significantly more expensive handsets.

A key selling point is it’s stellar software which is blissfully clean of bloatware and means the G7 is one of a small number of affordable phones set to get Android 10 later this year. As we noted in our Motorola G7 review:

“Motorola has included some great software tweaks to its Moto app that enhance the otherwise near-stock Android 9.0 OS that the G7 runs on. The results is a clean, responsive and approachable user experience.”

The Motorola Moto G7 is one of many Android phones to get a stellar Black Friday/Cyber Monday discount this year. We’ve seen stellar savings on big name handsets, like the OnePlus 7 Pro, Huawei P30 and Nokia 9 Pureview since Black Friday kicked off.

If iOS is your poison we’ve also seen great discounts on everything from the iPhone X to the latest generation iPhone 11.

