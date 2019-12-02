PS4 Pro with Modern Warfare is somehow this cheap on Cyber Monday

Did you miss the proverbial sales boat over Black Friday weekend and are still looking to pick up a Sony PS4 Pro bundle?

Well, Argos and eBay have you covered with a solid £50 off a PS4 Pro console and Call of Duty Modern Warfare bundle for £299.

eBay is adding a nice little cherry on the cake with a further 5% off courtesy of a checkout code. If you type PICKME5 during checkout, the price will drop an extra £15 to just £284.99.

You really can’t say fairer than that. Better still you can avoid shipping costs and waits if its available for pickup at your local Argos store.

The PS4 Pro is currently the top Sony games console (at least until the PS5 arrives next Christmas) money can buy. If offers more power than the standard edition and and, if you have a compatible TV, access to 4K gaming experiences.

If you have a HDR TV, you’ll also benefit from improved dynamic range, which includes lighter light shades and darker dark shades. If you have a standard HD TV, players can benefit from increased image clarity and faster frame rates.

Overall, there’s plenty of of reasons to choose this console over the standard PS4, especially at this price and with such a high profile game as Modern Warfare bundled in for good measure.

In our review of the rebooted title, we afforded the game 4/5 stars for the thrilling, emotional solo campaign, the excellent online multiplayer experience and visually stunning design. Our reviewer Jade King also remarked that the game was faithful to the original, while also moving in brave new directions for the franchise.

They wrote: “Infinity Ward’s reboot of the iconic classic doesn’t surpass the original, but does a fantastic job of translating its formula into the modern era. A thrilling solo campaign alongside a robust selection of multiplayer options ensure this package is well worth a visit, even if the long-awaited return of Special Ops just about misses the mark.”

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …