Missed Amazon’s Xbox deal? Game’s Cyber Monday offering has you covered

Game is now giving away Xbox Series S consoles with a free England bucket hat, as well as £30 in gift vouchers.

Cyber Monday is now in full swing since Black Friday has finished meaning that you may only have until the end of the day to pick up some great discounted tech. Luckily, we have come across another fantastic deal on the Xbox Series S; Game is offering up the console alongside an England bucket hat in honour of the ongoing football tournament, as well as a £10 gift card, all for just £199.99.

Moreover, Game is running another deal in which you get a £20 gift card after spending more than £100, meaning that you’re really getting a £30 voucher instead of £10. Putting that into perspective, you’re getting a £30 Game voucher, an England bucket hat and a brand-new Xbox Series S for under £200, making this one of the best deals we’ve come across all weekend.

Game is giving away the Xbox Series S alongside an England bucket hat for under £200 Get into the gaming spirit with this fantastic offer on the Xbox Series S console, which comes with an England bucket hat as well as £30 in gift cards, as once you spend over £100 at Game you are privy to a sweet £20 gift card. Game

Get £30 in gift cards

£199.99 for the Xbox Series S View Deal

We gave the Xbox Series S an impressive 4.5-star review, with our verdict reading: “The Xbox Series S is the best next-gen console for anyone on a budget or without a high-end 4K TV, with the added performance power allowing for significantly better graphics than what’s possible with an Xbox One S.”

This console aims to provide 1440p at 120fps which we thought was perfectly serviceable, especially if you don’t own a 4K monitor or care too much about the highest specs possible while you’re gaming.

We were also a big fan of the dinky design, which is 60% smaller than the Xbox Series X. This meant we could easily slip it into a bag and take it to a friend’s house without too much hassle, which wouldn’t be feasible with larger consoles like the Series X or PS5.

Ultimately this is a fantastic deal, and not only are you getting a Series S console but you can use the £30 Game gift cards to buy more exclusive titles or Xbox Game Pass, with a bucket hat thrown in for good measure.

We can’t promise that this deal will last too much longer due to the popularity of the Xbox Series S this Black Friday, so you may want to jump on this deal now before it’s gone if you fancy gaming your way through these cold winter months.

