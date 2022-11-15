Microsoft’s Surface Pro 8 gets a massive Black Friday price cut

In one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 has seen a huge £559 slashed off the price.

Previously, you’d need to spend £1258 to get the Surface Pro 8 tablet bundled with the type cover keyboard. But thanks to an early Black Friday discount over at Currys, you can now get the same Surface Pro 8 for just £699 – that’s saving you a hefty £559.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is a Windows tablet, which can take the form of a laptop when paired with the bundled type cover. This makes it a great option for those who need an ultra-portable device that’s powerful enough to sail through productivity tasks.

While the Surface Pro 8 has recently been replaced by the Surface Pro 9, there really isn’t much difference between the two devices. The Surface Pro 8 has a slightly older processor in the 11th generation Intel Core i5, but our tests show it’s still comfortably fast enough for day-to-day workloads.

The tablet also features a lovely 13-inch LCD screen with a 2880 x 1920 resolution, as well as a 120Hz refresh rate that’s able to display fast moving objects with smooth motion.

We were really impressed with Microsoft Surface Pro 8 when reviewing it back in 2021, awarding it a 4.5 out of 5 rating. In our verdict, we said: “The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 isn’t a huge step forward for Microsoft’s tablet line, but it’s a definite move in the right direction. The device fixes a number of niggling flaws in past Surface Pro’s designs and offers key performance upgrades thanks to the inclusion of Thunderbolt connectivity, an Intel 11th Gen CPU and 120Hz refresh rate screen.”

With a massive £559 discount, you’re unlikely to find a better deal for the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 anywhere else for the foreseeable future. So if you’ve been thinking about purchasing the 2-in-1 laptop, this is the best time to pounce.