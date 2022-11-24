 large image

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go 2 is a Black Friday bargain

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 is one of the most affordable laptops you can buy, even outside the Black Friday sales. And yet Amazon has now chopped a further £130 off the price, making it one of the best bargains of the week.

While this model of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 usually costs £629, it is now available for just £499. That means you’re saving 21% on the laptop, which is a surprise since it launched this year.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 is a fantastic laptop, and an ideal option for those who want a small, ultra-portable device they can easily carry around on the go.

It has a 12.4-inch screen which is notably smaller than what you’ll find on most laptops. That means this laptop isn’t the best choice for those who like to watch Netflix on their PC, but it allows users to carry around more easily, whether you’re commuting to work or like to travel around a lot.

Despite its dinky dimensions, it’s packing an impressive Intel Core i5 processor that allows it to speed through basic productivity tasks. It also has a touchscreen, so you can navigate the web via prods, swipes and pinches.

We gave the Surface Laptop Go 2 a 4.5 out of 5 score in our review. In our verdict, we said: “The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 isn’t a big upgrade on its predecessor, but its dinky dimensions, improved performance and longer battery life ensure this remains one of the best value Windows laptops currently available. Just be aware that its 12-inch low-resolution display isn’t ideal for streaming video.”

So if you want a Windows laptop that’s affordable but also powerful enough for office work or university, this is the best deal we’ve seen so far in the Black Friday sale. As you can see in the price-tracking Keepa app below, this is the cheapest price the laptop has ever been.

